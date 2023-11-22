Man Utd, Tottenham battle ignites as top Juventus star reveals he’d love Prem move; names Chelsea, Man City idols

Juventus star Gleison Bremer has made a big hint he could join either Manchester United or Tottenham Hotspur in the future by revealing his admiration for the Premier League, while also heaping praise on former players from Chelsea and Manchester City.

Bremer is a Brazilian centre-back who spent time at Sao Paulo and Atletico Mineiro before moving to Europe with Italian side Torino in July 2018. He went on to establish himself as one of the best defenders in Italy, and this saw several major clubs battle for his signature when it emerged he would be leaving Torino in summer 2022.

Bremer was linked with multiple Premier League teams, including Tottenham, Man Utd and Chelsea, but he ultimately decided to remain in Italy. He caused shock among the Torino fans by joining their rivals Juventus.

The 26-year-old has since made 55 appearances for Juve, chipping in with six goals. He is an integral player for manager Max Allegri, though his top performances have once again resulted in him being linked with a big-money switch to England.

Earlier this season, it emerged that Spurs remain interested in Bremer, with Ange Postecoglou aiming to sign him to provide cover and competition for current centre-backs Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero.

But on November 7, Man Utd joined Spurs in pursuing Bremer at the instruction of Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

There has now been an intriguing twist in the transfer chase, with the player openly admitting he’d love to try himself out in the Premier League in the future.

First, though, Bremer discussed some of his defensive idols, with former players from Chelsea and City making the cut.

Man Utd, Tottenham target discusses Prem ‘role models’

“I have a couple of role models in England playing at centre-back. I watched David Luiz at Chelsea, a Premier League winner and a Champions League winner. But also Vincent Kompany in all the years he played at Manchester City,” he said in an interview with The Telegraph.

“I like La Liga and the Premier League, but the Premier League is a very exciting championship and I watch a lot of matches and they are very entertaining,” he added. “One day I would like to play in the Premier League but right now I am focused on Juventus and winning trophies with them, we are one of the best teams in the world.”

Bremer will have put both Man Utd and Spurs on alert with those comments. He has made it clear that he would be excited to move to the Premier League, should either English giant manage to strike a transfer agreement with his current club.

Although, Man Utd or Spurs would have to spend big money to sign him. Given his importance to Juve and the fact his contract there runs until June 2027, it is likely Juve will demand far more than the €40million (£34.8m) valuation transfermarkt have given him.

Bremer also spoke about his experience with the Brazil national team. He has won three caps for his country so far, though he was left on the bench during Brazil’s 1-0 home defeat to rivals Argentina earlier on Wednesday.

Gleison Bremer admits ‘great pressure’ for Brazil players

“Playing for Brazil is like a duality,” he said. “There is a great pleasure to wear the jersey because for every child there is always the dream of playing for the national team and I was no different. But also on the other hand there is great responsibility and great pressure.

“The five stars come with a lot of pressure as Brazil has to win every match. People in Brazil want to see the Brazil of 2002 when we won the last World Cup. That is five World Cups since the last win and we know it is a very long time.

“We lost the World Cup. When there is a World Cup, we always look at it like it was meant for us to win. If we don’t, we have lost the World Cup. That it was Argentina who won it only carries more pressure and more importance to this match.

“We want to end the year in good fashion and want to win the next World Cup. This is a good match to know the two teams, our team against the current World Cup winners. It is always important and now this match is even more important after Argentina have become world champions.”

