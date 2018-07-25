Man Utd, Tottenham could agree shock deadline day swap deal

Manchester United and Tottenham could complete a deadline day swap deal for two of their star players, according to Sky Sports journalist Michael Bridge.

Anthony Martial and Toby Alderweireld both have uncertain futures at their respective clubs and Bridge thinks a swap could be a possibility.

A report yesterday claimed that Jose Mourinho had changed his mind on not allowing Martial to move and will now consider offers from abroad for the Frenchman.

Alderweireld, meanwhile, has been heavily linked with a move to the Red Devils and it looks likely that he will leave in this transfer window.

“Anthony Martial’s future could be the big talking point of the transfer window,” Bridge told the Transfer Talk podcast.

“Chelsea have entered the fray and I have said plenty of times that Spurs have a longstanding interest in Martial and I still stand by that.

“There may even be a deadline day swap between him and Toby Alderweireld, who knows. There will still be plenty to go in the last few weeks.”

