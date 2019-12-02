Man Utd, Tottenham dealt blow as £40m target reveals love for Chelsea

Manchester United, Tottenham and Arsenal target Dejan Kulusevski has revealed that he is a fan of Chelsea.

The 19-year-old has been strongly linked with a move to the Premier League in 2020 after a series of dazzling displays for Parma whilst on loan from Atalanta.

The attacking midfielder is currently valued at around £40million, having already chipped in with five assists and scored three goals in Serie A this season.

The Sweden international is reportedly wanted by a host of clubs, with Tuttosport stating that Juventus and Inter Milan are monitoring his progress in Italy, although United, Spurs and the Gunners have shown significant interest from England.

But speaking to Swedish news outlet Fotbollskanalen, Kulusevski revealed that he is a fan of his local side Hammarby, but that Chelsea are very much his team outside of his homeland.

Stamford Bridge has not yet been touted as a potential destination for Kulusevski, but that may yet change if the Blues have their transfer ban lifted.

But despite interest in him, the young playmaker admits that he is happy at Parma and is not thinking about a move away in the New Year.

He said: “I’m fine at Parma, I’m happy to be here, I’ve found the perfect club.

“The market? I’m playing well, so it’s normal to write about other clubs, but I don’t think about (a January move) because I have an annual deal with Parma.”

