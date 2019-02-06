Sampdoria defender Joachim Andersen has been talking about his future, amid reported interest from the likes of Tottenham and Manchester United.

Spurs are believed to have been leading the chase for the Denmark international, who has made a big name for himself just 18 months after arriving in Italy.

With Toby Alderweireld’s recent contract extension triggering a £25million release clause this summer, Mauricio Pochettino is already lining up potential replacements for the Belgian – and Andersen is rumoured to be high on his list.

Recent reports have also suggested that United were ready to beat their Premier League rivals to the 22-year-old, who has also been linked with Arsenal and other top clubs in Italy and Spain.

Andersen, however, is playing his cards close to his chest, telling Danish newspaper Ekstra Bladet: “I really just concentrate on being here, and then we have to see what happens this summer. Because right now nothing has to happen. It’s too early.

“It is important that a club has the right plan with me. I need a view of playing time. I also don’t mind being a season more in Sampdoria.

“It’s hard to say [which is my favourite league]. England, Spain or Italy. But it comes mostly to the club, which must have a good plan for me, and it must make sense in the long term.

“I have to take the right steps at the right times. So I don’t really care if it’s Tottenham, Inter or Atlético Madrid.”

