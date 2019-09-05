Dinamo Zagreb winger Dani Olmo has revealed why he thinks a move to the Premier League failed to materialise this summer.

The 21-year-old, who scored 12 goals in all competitions for Dinamo last campaign, helped Spain Under-21s to win the European Championship in the summer and was subsequently heavily linked with moves to Manchester United and Tottenham.

The Red Devils reportedly made a €40m offer for Olmo which was seemingly rejected, and the attacker believes his valuation was too high for a player coming from the Croatian league.

“I have nothing to hide: I wanted to leave Dinamo, I wanted to move on and join a strong club in the five big leagues,” Olmo told Croatian newspaper Sportske Novosti.

“I thought this summer was the best time to leave.

“Such a separation would have been best for the player and club, it’s when you can get the best transfer.

“I think this price is too high. Not because I think I’m worth less, but because I play in the Croatian league, and the foreign clubs pay attention to this.

“Realistically, it’s difficult for a player in the Croatian league to reach this price.”

