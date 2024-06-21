Euro Paper Talk: Man Utd, Tottenham join hunt for elite Juventus forward; Everton ‘completely crazy’ over sealing striker deal

Federico Chiesa is now being hunted by Man Utd and Tottenham

Manchester United and Tottenham have joined three other clubs in the growing race to sign a top Juventus and Italy attacker this summer, while Everton are pushing hard to bring a former Sheffield United attacker back to the Premier League.

FIVE CLUBS IN THE MIX FOR CHIESA TRANSFER COUP

Manchester United and Tottenham have reportedly joined the likes of Liverpool and Newcastle in the growing chase to sign a top Juventus and Italy attacker this summer.

The Premier League quartet are all on the hunt for fresh forward options, with United wanting stronger competition for Erik ten Hag’s front three while Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou is actively looking for another central attacking option.

And, while Juventus star Federico Chiesa might not be quite that, it’s not stopped reports in Italy suggesting that the 26-year-old is now on the radar of two more clubs from England.

The attacking midfielder, who can also operate in the wide positions in a front three, scored 10 goals and registered three assists from 37 games in all competitions last season.

And Gazzetta dello Sport, as relayed by Il Bianconero, states the Italian is now wanted by United, Tottenham and Bayern Munich – having already been heavily linked with Liverpool and Newcastle.

Chiesa’s future at Juve is still to be clarified, with the playmaker currently having just a year remaining on his contract but yet to agree on a renewal.

The report adds that it’s an ‘evolving situation’ and that there should be more clarity on this case in the coming weeks.

Chiesa value starting to drop

Tuttosport adds to the speculation by revealing that the futures of Chiesa and and his Juventus teammate Adrien Rabiot are ‘most uncertain’.

Chiesa was one of the stars of the delayed Euro 2020 as Italy lifted the trophy and has started both of their group games at Euro 2024 so far.

He has scored 66 goals in 284 career appearances but has not hit the same heights he did before suffering a serious knee knee injury during a match with Roma in January 2022.

To that end, his asking price has dropped to somewhere in the region of £30-35million – especially when you add in his contract situation too.

BARCELONA MAKE LEVERKUSEN STANDOUT TOP SUMMER TARGET

Barcelona have made Bayer Leverkusen defender Jeremie Frimpong their No. 1 priority for this summer. (Catalunya Radio)

Aston Villa and West Ham have joined Liverpool in the race to sign Feyenoord defender David Hancko. (Various)

Sevilla have opened talks with Arsenal over a loan deal for Albert Sambi Lokonga as they desperately seek to strengthen their midfield before the start of pre-season. (Vamos Mi Sevilla)

A race between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona could take place for highly-rated Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino. (Mundo Deportivo)

Manchester City look set to sell Sergio Gomez two seasons after signing the Spanish youth international. Real Sociedad remains the favourites for the defender’s signature, while Roma are also keen on a player City are chasing €15m for. (Mundo Deportivo)

Barcelona are on the verge of signing a new contract with Barca Atletic captain Marc Casado, whose current deal expires in less than two weeks. The 20-year-old has been a lynchpin for Rafael Marquez this season in the third tier. (Fabrizio Romano)

JUVENTUS LINE UP PERFECT RABIOT REPLACEMENT

Juventus are reportedly tired of waiting for Premier League target Adrien Rabiot to make his mind up over his future and are turning their focus towards Nice star Khephren Thuram this summer. (Sport Italia)

Galatasaray are ready to set the stage for the sale of Nicolo Zaniolo this summer as Atalanta and Fiorentina wait to move forward for the Italy attacker. The 24-year-old struggled on loan at Aston Villa last season. (Gianluca Di Marzio)

Premier League clubs have been given the opportunity to sign versatile Barcelona midfielder Sergi Roberto. (Various)

Multiple clubs are keeping close tabs on versatile Feyenoord right-back Lutsharel Geertruida. PSG are the one main clun named in the hunt. (Fabrizio Romano)

Juventus are interested in signing full-back Emil Holm this summer and have made contact with Spezia to start exploring a possible move. (Gianluca Di Marzio)

Atalanta striker El Bilal Toure has ended up on Fulham’s agenda for the summer transfer window. (L’Equipe)

EVERTON ‘CRAZY’ OVER STRIKER MOVE

Everton have made a firm offer to snap up Marseille striker, who they are ‘completely crazy’ over and are ‘exerting constant pressure’ to bring the former Sheffield United man back to England. The French club are looking to recup the €20m fee that initially paid for him. (L’Equipe)

Juventus have offered Argentine midfielder Enzo Barrenechea to Aston Villa as part of the deal that would see Douglas Luiz join the Italian giants. (Calciomercato)

Barcelona are likely to miss out on a transfer fee for Sergino Dest, off the back of a serious anterior cruciate ligament injury. (Marca)

Inter directors have met with Venezia sporting director Filippo Antonelli to continue negotiations for USMNT midfielder Tanner Tessmann. (Gianluca Di Marzio)

Leeds United’s Rasmus Kristensen will have to return to Elland Road after spending a season on loan at AS Roma but will immediately be on the lookout for a new club. (Ekstra Bladet)

Sassuolo have reportedly agreed a deal to sell midfielder Matheus Henrique to Cruzeiro for €8.5m plus a cut of his future transfer fee. (Sky Sport Italia)

Napoli could send defender Natan back to Brazil, with reports Botafogo have requested him on loan. (Sport Italia)

St. Louis City SC are set to sign St. Pauli midfielder Marcel Hartel. (Florian Plettenberg)