Man Utd and Tottenham miss out, with Everton to ‘reject all offers’ for key player in January

Everton are reportedly set to refuse all offers for centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite in January, who has emerged as a target for Manchester United and Tottenham.

The 21-year-old is considered to be one of the best young defenders in Europe and has played a key role in the Toffees’ recent run of improved form.

It’s no secret that both Man Utd and Tottenham are looking to bring in a new centre-back this winter and seem to be focusing on the same targets.

Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo, for example, is admired by both of the Premier League giants, as is Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi.

Man Utd and Tottenham’s scouts have been keeping a close eye on Branthwaite’s performances too, however, and it’s no surprise to see both clubs considering a January offer for him.

It now seems, however, that they will have to look elsewhere, as Sean Dyche has absolutely no intention of letting the England under-21s international go anywhere mid-season.

READ MORE: ‘The buck stops with him’ – Ten Hag on the brink after Bournemouth destroy Man Utd at Old Trafford

Branthwaite ‘not for sale’ in January

According to Football Insider, Everton are ‘prepared to reject’ any offers they receive for Branthwaite in January.

The report claims that Tottenham have made the youngster a ‘top target’ after losing Micky van de Ven and Eric Dier to injury in recent weeks.

However, it’s stated that Everton have ‘made it clear’ that Branthwaite is ‘not for sale,’ with Dyche valuing him as a ‘key player’ at Goodison Park.

He joined the Merseyside club from Carlisle United back in 2020, but only broke into the first team after successful loan spells with Blackburn Rovers and PSV Eindhoven.

Everton struggled to get results early on this season, but Branthwaite’s introduction to the side has had a transformational impact.

Dyche initially opted to start Michael Keane over Branthwaite but now, the former Carlisle man has made 13 Premier League starts, helping his team to six wins in the process.

Given his importance to the team, it’s no surprise that Dyche is unwilling to part ways with Branthwaite in January.

The interest from the likes of Man Utd and Tottenham is unlikely to go away, however, so the Toffees may have to fend off sizeable bids at the end of the season as well as in January.

DON’T MISS: Tottenham move to sign supreme £60m Prem star wanted by Man Utd, Liverpool after pulling plug on Chelsea transfer