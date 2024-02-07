Euro Paper Talk: Man Utd and Tottenham move for Dutch ace as bidding war erupts; Klopp to receive tempting job offer upon leaving Liverpool

Man Utd and Tottenham are both moving for Dutch international Teun Koopmeiners

Manchester United and Tottenham are both vying for the transfer of a Dutch midfielder who’ll cost at least €60m to sign, while exiting Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is primed to receive a new managerial offer and Mason Greenwood has become a target for one of the world’s best managers – all in Wednesday’s Euro Paper Talk.

MAN UTD VS SPURS FOR DUTCH MIDFIELDER

Man Utd and Tottenham are both ‘moving’ for Atalanta’s Teun Koopmeiners and the prospect of a bidding war has already seen off Juventus, according to a report.

Both the Red Devils and Spurs have question marks in their midfield at present. The likes of Kobbie Mainoo, Yves Bissouma and Pape Sarr are guaranteed starters. However, the futures of Christian Eriksen, Sofyan Amrabat and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in particular are in serious doubt beyond the summer.

According to Italian outlet Tuttosport, both English heavyweights have joined Juventus in converging on 25-year-old Koopmeiners.

The Dutch international can operate in a variety of midfield roles, be it defensive, box-to-box or attacking. Koopmeiners has generally been deployed in an advanced role this term and has racked up eight goal contributions in 19 Serie A matches.

The report states United and Spurs are ‘set to compete’ with Juve, though the Italian side may not put up much of a fight.

Atalanta reportedly hope to collect a minimum of €60m for their star midfielder and that’s a price point which will prove too rich for Juventus. Obviously, Atalanta’s chances of generating their target fee rests on a bidding war between United and Spurs.

But per the report, both clubs are firmly entrenched in the race to sign the player and are both ‘moving’ on the deal as we speak.

United’s interest reportedly has its roots in Dutch manager Erik ten Hag. The Man Utd boss is labelled a ‘huge admirer’ of his fellow countryman who could form a long-term partnership with Kobbie Mainoo in the middle.

Tottenham, meanwhile, had hoped to sign Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher in the winter window, though ultimately fell short.

Gallagher remains a long-term target for Ange Postecoglou, though Koopmeiners could represent a more gettable – albeit no less expensive – option.

Regarding Koopmeiners himself, Tuttosport claim he’s decided the upcoming summer is the right time to make the leap to a top tier club.

KLOPP APPROACH COMING

Barcelona plan to make an approach for outbound Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp in the hopes he’ll replace Xavi in the summer. Klopp has stated he’ll take a sabbatical upon leaving Liverpool, though Barca will make a play nonetheless. (AS)

Hiring Klopp or bringing Pep Guardiola back to the Camp Nou are the dream scenarios for Barca president Joan Laporta. If neither are achievable, Hansi Flick could be pursued. (Football Espana)

Brighton have beaten West Ham to the signature of Nordsjaelland winger Ibrahim Osman. The 19-year-old has passed a medical and will arrive at the AMEX in the summer. (David Ornstein)

Real Madrid have entered the race for Man Utd and Liverpool centre-back target, Leny Yoro. Real have made the Lille youngster aware he must not sign a new contract with Lille if a switch to the Bernabeu is to take shape. His current deal expires in 2025. (Marca)

Real’s primary transfer goal remains the signing of Kylian Mbappe as a free agent. To pull off the coup, three player demands must be met. One: a gross salary of €50m per year. Two: a €125m sign-on bonus. Three: retaining a sizeable chunk of his image rights (potentially 60/40 in Mbappe’s favour). (Cadena SER)

TOTTENHAM EXIT ADVANCED

Tottenham are in discussions with Galatasaray over a deadline-beating switch for Giovani Lo Celso. The Turkish window doesn’t close until Friday. (Yeni Asir and Aksam)

Barcelona are closing in on a second agreement to sign Atletico Madrid’s Joao Felix. Another loan deal is ‘advanced’, though this time it’ll contain an option to buy. (RAC1)

Barcelona also hope to sign loanee Joao Cancelo once again, though that deal will be more difficult to achieve given Man City will only accept a permanent exit and not a second loan. (RAC1)

Brentford boss Thomas Frank has admitted Ivan Toney is highly likely to be sold at season’s end. (Thomas Frank via Tipsbladet)

Arsenal’s 12-month option in the contract of Jorginho remains valid and able to be activated right up until the summer. Jorginho is in the last six months of his contract, though is impressing Mikel Arteta with his recent displays. (Fabrizio Romano)

NEWCASTLE MAKE STRIKER ENQUIRY

Newcastle have enquired into the signing of Nurnberg striker Can Uzun and a deal can be struck if roughly €10m is bid. Competition will come from Inter Milan, Borussia Dortmund and Eintracht Frankfurt. (Sky Germany)

PSG will consider signing Marcus Rashford in the event they lose Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid. Another target on their radar is AC Milan’s Rafael Leao. (Various)

Rafael Leao feels ‘at the end of his cycle’ in Milan and despite interest from PSG, favours a move to the Premier League or LaLiga. (Foot Mercato)

Tottenham’s Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is among four midfielders Juventus are considering signing in the summer. Juve did land Carlos Alcaraz from Southampton last month, though only on loan and his option to buy (approx. £40m) is high. (La Gazzetta dello Sport)

MASON GREENWOOD WANTED BY DIEGO SIMEONE

Atletico Madrid will push to sign Man Utd outcast Mason Greenwood at season’s end. (Marca and the Telegraph)

The €17.5m release clause in the contract of Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy becomes active again in the summer. Premier League sides are already showing interest in Guirassy who’s notched 17 goals in 14 Bundesliga matches this season. (Fabrizio Romano)

Tottenham have joined a cluster of Italian heavyweights in monitoring Bologna stand-out, Riccardo Calafiori. The 21-year-old can play at centre-back or left-back and has been among Serie A’s best defenders this season. (Corriere di Bologna)

Federico Chiesa could leave Juventus at season’s end if he refuses to sign a new deal between now and the summer. Liverpool are monitoring the winger. (La Stampa and HITC)