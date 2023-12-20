Man Utd, Tottenham, Newcastle forced to change tack, with top January target on verge of new deal

Genoa centre-back Radu Dragusin is reportedly set to sign a new contract with the Serie A side, amid interest from Manchester United, Tottenham and Newcastle.

It’s no secret that all three of the Premier League rivals are keen to bolster their defences as a result of injuries to key players.

Man Utd are currently without Lisandro Martinez, Tottenham are missing summer signing Micky van de Ven and Sven Botman is absent for Newcastle.

Recent reports have suggested that they are all interested in signing Dragusin in January, who has established himself as one of the best young centre-backs in Italy thanks to his recent performances.

The 21-year-old joined Genoa on an initial loan deal in 2022, before the deal was made permanent at the start of this season for a bargain fee of €5.5m (£4.8m).

Dragusin has made 16 Serie A appearances this season, keeping three clean sheets and scoring one goal in the process.

He is only expected to improve as he gains experience and if he continues on his current trajectory, could become a top class defender in the future.

Man Utd, Tottenham, Newcastle receive blow in Dragusin chase

Genoa sporting director Marco Ottolini has told Italian outlet Il Secolo XIX that the club are yet to receive a concrete offer for Dragusin despite multiple enquiries.

Now, Ottolini says he will sign a one-year contract extension until 2028.

“Many phone calls but no offers,’ Ottolini said.

“The company’s will is not to sell anyone, then if an offer arrives it will have to be evaluated by the owners and the player’s opinion will also count.

“But the will, I repeat, is not to give in to anyone. Dragusin, he will have an extra year on his contract.”

As a result, Man Utd, Tottenham and Newcastle would have to submit a much bigger offer than initially expected to land a deal for Dragusin in January.

Reputed transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano has also confirmed that the new contract will not include a release clause.

“Radu Dragusin will sign new deal at Genoa in the coming days,” Romano wrote on X.

“He’s the next one to sign new deal until June 2028”. His salary will be improved — there’s no €30m (£26m) release clause into current deal despite reports.”

With that in mind, it seems the Premier League trio will have to look elsewhere for a new centre-back in January, unless one of them makes an offer far higher than £26m.

