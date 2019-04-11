Man Utd, Tottenham on alert after surprising twist to Gareth Bale future

Real Madrid have told Gareth Bale that they are prepared to sell him for £60m and that he has the freedom over where he plays next, according to a report.

Bale, who signed for Los Blancos from Tottenham Hotspur six years ago, has picked up 13 major honours for the club including four Champions League crowns and one La Liga title.

The Welshman’s time in the Spanish capital has been blighted by injuries, however, while the return to the helm of Zinedine Zidane is said to greatly affect Bale’s chances in the future.

According to news outlet Sport, Zidane – who has a turbulent relationship with the winger – is prepared to cut his losses with Bale and would accept £60m for his signature, despite previously wanting at least £30m more.

Spanish publication AS adds that Bale will be allowed to choose where he plays next, with Manchester United, Tottenham and Bayern Munich all said to be interested in his services.

Bale has only managed eight goals and two assists in 25 La Liga appearances this season, with Madrid set to end the season without silverware.

Zidane’s side are 13 points behind La Liga leaders Barcelona, having been knocked out of the Champions League by Ajax at the last-16 stage.

The French boss is expected to refresh his squad in the summer in the hope of sparking a resurgence, with Chelsea’s Eden Hazard reportedly on the list of targets for the club.

