Man Utd, Tottenham on red alert, with Premier League switch now ‘likely’ for €50m striker eyed by duo

Lille star Jonathan David is reportedly ‘likely’ to join a Premier League club this summer, amid interest from Manchester United and Tottenham.

The 24-year-old has scored an impressive 11 goals in 23 Ligue 1 appearances so far this season and is considered to be one of the best young strikers in Europe.

As previously reported by TEAMtalk, Brentford are interested in signing David as a potential replacement for Ivan Toney but they could find it difficult to secure a deal.

That is because Man Utd and Tottenham have also been credited with an interest in the Canadian international, clubs that David would no doubt be interested in joining.

According to transfer journalist Matteo Moretto, ‘several’ Premier League clubs are interested in the Lille forward, along with some from the Serie A.

However, a switch to England is the most likely outcome for David at this stage, as PL sides are ‘ready to push hard for him’ and ‘will invest a lot of money’ to win the race.

Man Utd, Tottenham both keen on Jonathan David

Man Utd brought in Rasmus Hojlund for £72m last summer and he is currently in a superb run of form, netting seven goals in his last six league games.

However, fellow Red Devils striker Anthony Martial is set to leave the club when his contract expires at the end of the season, so Erik ten Hag will have to bring in a replacement for him.

Man Utd want to sign young players with big potential and David still has plenty of room for improvement, so certainly fits into that category.

He’s scored at least 15 goals in his last five seasons. If he can continue that form for Man Utd, he could prove to be a fantastic addition.

Tottenham, on the other hand, have never really replaced Harry Kane after they sold him to Bayern Munich for £100m last summer.

Richarlison is Ange Postecouglou’s first-choice striker at the moment and he has been in excellent form recently, netting nine times in his last 10 league games.

David could potentially take some pressure off the Brazil international and give Postecoglou another good centre-forward option.

With that in mind, both of the Premier League giants could make an offer for David at the end of the season.

He won’t come cheap, though, with Lille reportedly demanding a fee in the region in the €50m range (approx. £42.6m).

