Man Utd, Tottenham poised to strike as true price needed to sign 72-goal Prem striker is revealed

Brentford striker Ivan Toney is one of the most in-demand players in the Premier League and could move for a cheaper-than-expected fee this summer, per reports.

Manchester United, Tottenham and Arsenal are among the clubs heavily linked with a move for the England star, who by his own admission is keen to join a top club.

Toney put in another top-class performance against Man Utd on Saturday, providing a brilliant assist for Kristoffer Ajer in the 99th minute to clinch a more-than-deserved point for the Bees.

The centre-forward missed a big chunk of the season due to suspension but since his return, he has scored four goals and made one assist in 11 Premier League matches.

Toney scored 72 goals in total for Brentford since joining them back in 2020.

As mentioned, many top sides are interested in signing Toney and West Ham are also very keen on making him their next statement signing.

Previous reports had suggested that Brentford would demand a minimum of £100m for the talisman. However, with his contract set to expire in 2025, his price tag will reportedly end up being significantly lower than that.

Dharmesh Sheth gives big Ivan Toney update

Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth has given an update on Toney’s situation, stating that Brentford have already started planning for his departure.

“Do I expect him to go for £100m? Brentford will want £100m for him, but other clubs will be very, very aware that he’s unlikely to sign a new contract,” Sheth told GIVEMESPORT.

“He’s entered the final 12 months and they will probably use that to bring the price down. So £100m, probably not. You’re probably looking at around the £50m/£60m mark potentially.

“Ivan Toney will probably be a good deal for all parties then in the end because Brentford will get good money that they can replace Ivan Toney with and they’ve already started doing that haven’t they?

“They’ve already looked at other players and already signed players on pre-contracts ahead of the summer, so they’re already looking at life after Ivan Toney.”

With Man Utd, Tottenham, Arsenal, West Ham, Chelsea and Newcastle all linked with Toney, it will be interesting to see who makes the first concrete move in the race for his signature.

A bidding war is exactly what Brentford will want to happen, so the 28-year-old striker’s next destination will probably come down to who is willing to pay the most to bring him in.

You would think, however, that joining a side in the Champions League would be a priority for Toney.

