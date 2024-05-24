Man Utd, Tottenham ready to pull trigger as Ivan Toney sends telling message to Brentford fans

Ivan Toney has taken to social media to send an emotional message to Brentford fans, hinting at a big-money summer transfer to the likes of Manchester United, Tottenham or Arsenal in the process.

The England frontman has just a year left to run on his contract at the Brentford Community Stadium, with his future one of the biggest Premier League talking points since the winter transfer window.

Back in January, the Bees were looking to recoup £80million for a player who had just returned from a lengthy FA ban. However, that figure has now reportedly dropped to nearer £30-40m, given Toney‘s current contract status and the fact Brentford know they need to sell this summer.

The 28-year-old remains a major target for United and Spurs, with Arsenal seemingly switching their focus more towards a deal for either RB Leipzig forward Benjamin Sesko or Bologna’s Joshua Zirkzee.

In terms of United‘s interest, Sir Jim Ratcliffe is keen to take the heat off Rasmus Hojlund and have some strong competition for the Dane in the process by landing a proven Premier League goalscorer.

As for Tottenham, Ange Postecoglou is known to have ordered transfer chiefs to bring in a quality No.9 to ease the burden on skipper Son Heung-min and potentially replace Richarlison, who continues to be linked with a switch to Saudi Arabia.

Toney struggles lead to price drop

And while Spurs have previously bailed out of a £60m move for Toney, the fact that deal could now be done or potentially half that price has piqued Daniel Levy’s interest again.

The attacker scored four goals in 16 league games after making his return to action in mid-January, the sort of stats that saw some clubs cool their interest in the player.

However, he’s been a prolific presence for Brentford since their promotion back in 2021, notching 36 times in 82 games, and his all-around game is well-suited to Postecoglou’s unique style of play.

Given his current status, and the fact that Thomas Frank has already admitted Toney will move on this summer, the striker has now added fuel to the fire with his message for Bees fans after the season drew to a close last weekend.

Speaking on Instagram, Toney said: “This season has been personally challenging, especially being unable to help the boys during the early stages of the season. Stepping back on the pitch and receiving the support I did in January was a moment I’ll always remember! Thank you for your support throughout the season! [Bee and red heart emoji]”.

The ‘moment I’ll always remember’ comment does appear to indicate that he will be leaving the club in the search of European football, and Toney could still have the opportunity to put himself in the shop window after being named in Gareth Southgate’s provisional 33-man squad for Euro 2024.