Man Utd, Tottenham red-faced as €60m target green lights move to rival suitors in brutal snub

Atalanta star Teun Koopmeiners has reportedly given the green light to a move to Juventus in a major blow to Manchester United and Tottenham.

The Premier League giants are both big admirers of the 25-year-old, who is considered to be one of the best midfielders in Serie A.

Man Utd and Tottenham are both keen to bring in midfield reinforcements in the summer, with the futures of Christian Eriksen, Casemiro, Sofyan Amrabat and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg all unclear.

As previously reported by TEAMtalk, Man Utd and Tottenham have registered an interest in signing Koopmeiners.

The Netherlands international, who can play as a defensive or attacking midfielder, has scored an impressive seven goals in 21 Serie A appearances this season, as well as contributing three assists.

Koopmeiners is one of Atalanta’s most important players but they are willing to sell him for the right price at the end of the campaign.

Man Utd, Tottenham miss out on Koopmeiners

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Atalanta will consider offers in the region of €60m (approx. £51.4m) for Koopmeiners this summer.

If someone matches Atalanta’s valuation, Koopmeiners will become the second-most expensive sale in the club’s history, with Man Utd’s Rasmus Hojlund taking top spot.

While the Dutchman is aware of the interest from Man Utd and Tottenham, his preference is to ‘remain in Italy’ and therefore, a switch to Juventus seems likely.

It’s claimed that Koopmeiners has ‘already given his greenlight’ to a switch to Massimiliano Allegri’s side.

Juventus are desperate to bring in a new quality midfielder after losing the services of Paul Pogba, who has been suspended for an anti-doping offence.

They could also lose Adrien Rabiot, who is out of contract in June and is being targeted by Arsenal.

Koopmeiners has the quality to slot straight into Juve’s starting XI, so it’s no surprise that the Italian giants are chasing his signature.

Man Utd and Tottenham will now have to look elsewhere for a new centre-mid. As exclusively revealed by TEAMtalk, one player both teams are keen on is Everton’s Amadou Onana.

The talented 22-year-old is valued at approximately £80m by the Toffees and all of the Premier League’s ‘big six’ have enquired about him.

Man Utd could also get another chance to sign Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong this summer, while Tottenham remain interested in Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher.

