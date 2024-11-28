Manchester United and Tottenham are reportedly among a number of European giants sending scouts to watch a trio of rising stars in a Europa League clash.

Although the transfer window doesn’t open until January, teams such as Man Utd and Tottenham are always on the lookout for a transfer bargain or a must-have signing.

And one side that is seemingly under the microscope is Danish Superliga outfit FC Midtjylland as they prepare to face Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday night in the European competition.

According to reports in Denmark, Spurs, United, Leicester City, Paris Saint-Germain, and Barcelona are sending scouts to watch players from both teams.

The most obvious one is Frankfurt’s in-form striker Omar Marmoush but according to Tipsbladet, Midtjylland winger and rumoured Liverpool target Dario Osorio, midfielder Oliver Sorensen, and forward Franculino Dju are also on the aforementioned teams’ radars.

The report adds the young trio are ‘good bets’ to leave the club for ‘large sums of millions’, while scouts will also be keeping an eye on Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitiké, too.

Who are these Midtjylland stars?

The Danish team appear to have three young gems on their hands at present. Osorio, 20, is a Chile international and has been at Midtjylland since 2023.

So far, he has scored 10 goals in 45 games for the Jutland side and played a key role in their Danish Superliga triumph last season.

Sorensen, 22, had to be patient before making his break at Midtjylland, with the midfielder heading out on loan to lower league side Frederica and Norwegian team HamKam.

Now, he is an important cog in Thomas Thomasberg’s side, scoring 10 goals over the past season and a half.

And forward Dju, 20, is coming good after leaving Benfica’s academy in 2023. The Guinea Bissau youngster bagged 17 goals in 32 games last season and this term he has nine goals in 23 matches.

Man Utd offered duo

Juventus technical director Cristiano Giuntoli reportedly met with United and Manchester City in Manchester to try and offer them two fringe players this week.

Reports suggest Juve want to sell midfielders Nicolo Fagioli and Douglas Luiz for €20-25m (£16.6-20.8m) and €50m (£42.35m) respectively in the January transfer window.

Elsewhere, United are said to be confident of beating City to the signature of Ruben Amorim favourite and Sporting CP midfielder Morten Hjulmand.

The Denmark international, whose contract runs until 2028, is said to have a release clause of around €80m (£66.6m, $84.4m).

Finally, Tottenham and United have been urged to move for Bayern Munich star Leon Goretzka, as he struggles for first-team action.