Man Utd, Tottenham sent concrete warning over immovable duo as Deco reveals current Barcelona stance

Barcelona sporting director Deco has completely played down speculation that two of the club’s top stars, who have been linked with Manchester United, Tottenham and Chelsea, could be sold to balance the books this summer.

The Catalan giants still have the need to improve their financial situation, leading to suggestions they could look to offload Ronald Araujo or Frenkie de Jong or even both – at the right price.

Uruguay international Araujo has emerged as a top target for United, along with Chelsea and German giants Bayern Munich.

However, despite reported interest, outgoing Barcelona boss Xavi recently explained the importance of the club retaining Araujo’s services for the long term.

Meanwhile, De Jong’s future has also been the subject of speculation in the last few weeks after it was initially suggested he would be open to a summer departure.

Those rumours have led to the Netherlands international being linked with a switch to Manchester United, Tottenham and Paris Saint-Germain.

However, De Jong recently attempted to quash any talk of a move, slamming the reports as “lies” ahead of the midweeek Champions League draw with Napoli.

And Deco has now confirmed that Barcelona are keen to keep hold of both players beyond the end of the current season, in a clear warning to any suitors.

“What will happen to Araujo and De Jong? Nothing will happen,” the Barcelona sporting director said in an interview with Movistar.

“They have a contract and we want to keep the best. And they are the best. They are footballers of the present and the future.

“They are players who have earned the right to be at Barca, and they have earned the respect of the fans and the club.

“We want to continue counting on them.”

Araujo, De Jong remain leading lights for Barcelona

Araujo, who is under contract until the summer of 2026, has started 25 of his 28 competitive appearances for the club this season, including Saturday’s impressive 4-0 win over Getafe.

De Jong, meanwhile, scored his second goal of the season in that game as he made his 14th consecutive start in all competitions.

The 26-year-old’s current deal runs until June 2026, but he is believed to be in talks over extending his contract with the reigning LaLiga champions.

Barcelona are currently five points adrift of leaders Real Madrid in the LaLiga title race, with Carlo Ancelotti’s men due to face Sevilla at the Bernabeu on Sunday evening.

While Deco’s comments can be taken at face value, it’s still thought that any substantial offers for either Araujo or De Jong this summer will still force the Barca board into a difficult decision – given their need to keep on the right side of FFP.

That certainly gives the Premier League trio hope of striking potential deals for two of LaLiga’s better players, with United in particular expected to have a high turnover of players this summer as Sir Jim Ratcliffe looks to rebuild an aging first-team squad.

