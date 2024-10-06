Man Utd and Tottenham stumped, with ‘prodigy’ Prem winger to sign alternative deal instead

Manchester United and Tottenham’s hopes of signing a Southampton ace are set to fade after a report claimed an alternative deal is on the way.

Southampton are yet to taste victory in the Premier League this season, though one notable bright spark for Russell Martin’s men is the emergence of Tyler Dibling.

The 18-year-old right winger has established himself as a key performer on the south coast. Dibling won his side a penalty when drawing a foul from Diogo Dalot against Manchester United on September 14. The left-footer opened his Premier League account when scoring against Ipswich a week later.

GiveMeSport recently revealed Man Utd – at the behest of sporting director Dan Ashworth – are closely following Dibling’s progress. Ashworth previously tried to sign Dibling while with Newcastle.

HITC subsequently stated Tottenham too have entered the frame. Both Spurs and Man Utd have stepped up their scouting efforts on Dibling over recent weeks.

However, according to a fresh update from The Mirror, Dibling will soon become harder to sign amid claims he’s poised to sign a new deal with the Saints.

Per the report, Dibling will be rewarded for his breakthrough with a ‘bumper new deal’ that will bring his salary in line with many of the club’s established first-team stars.

Of course, signing a contract extension does not mean Dibling cannot then be signed by Man Utd or Spurs at a later date. However, it would strengthen Southampton’s ability to retain the England youth international and the pay rise may also embolden Dibling to stay put.

Southampton have already rejected Dibling bids – Russell Martin

Dibling was labelled a ‘prodigy’ by GiveMeSport who previously claimed Southampton would hastily attempt to tie Dibling down to fresh terms amid the mounting interest.

The Mirror’s update suggests Southampton are well on their war to doing just that and that will be music to the ears of Saints boss Martin.

“I think when you’re 18 and you’re playing in the Premier League at the level [Dibling] has, then every club in the world probably looks at you,” Martin recently told the Daily Echo.

“He’s ours. The club have turned down bids for him previously since I’ve been here. It’s not a secret to people who have watched under-21s football.”

Man Utd manager plans / Ronaldo pushing for Prem raid

In other news, Man Utd’s plan to install Ruud van Nistelrooy as interim manager if sacking Erik ten Hag could be derailed by Van Nistelrooy himself.

Per The Mirror, United’s assistant coach harbours fears he’d be viewed as betraying Ten Hag if taking his place.

Elsewhere, remarkable reports in Spain claim Man Utd’s No 1 option to take the hotseat is Xabi Alonso.

Man Utd are reportedly willing to wait until 2025 to appoint the Bayer Leverkusen boss who rejected Liverpool prior to their move for Arne Slot.

Finally, United legend Cristiano Ronaldo could do his former club a favour amid claims he’s ‘actively encouraging’ Al-Nassr to sign Man City ace Kevin De Bruyne.

De Bruyne is in the final year of his City contract and would be in line to receive a gigantic pay rise if linking up with Ronaldo at Al-Nassr.

Everything you need to know about Tyler Dibling

Born in Exeter in February 2006, Dibling signed a professional contract with Southampton in October 2021 and made headlines a few months later after scoring a hat-trick in a Premier League 2 game against Newcastle.

Chelsea fought off competition from Newcastle to sign the left-footed right winger in the summer of 2022, but he failed to settle in west London and quickly returned to Southampton.

The 18-year-old made five first-team appearances in all competitions in 2023/24 and was recently handed his first-ever Premier League start in a 3-0 defeat against Man Utd.

“He’s a really, really talented player,” Southampton manager Russell Martin said after the game, where Dibling won a penalty.

“We have to manage the expectation and his load because he came off with cramp. He’s an outstanding young man and an outstanding talent, we love working with him.”

The England Under-19 international – who grew up idolizing Eden Hazard – is renowned for his dribbling skills and has impressed his team-mates at St Mary’s.

“When I saw his first session, I thought ‘he’s not 18’,” Yuki Sugawara said of his first impression of Dibling.

“I asked ‘how old are you?’ Then he said 18. I said ‘what the f*** is that?’ He’s really crazy (talented), you know?

“But for sure he will be one of the best players in the Premier League and in the world, I think, because his mentality is so cool. Everything will be top level.

“He’s still young, he needs to learn a lot of things, but he just needs to focus on the process and what he wants to be. Then I think he’s going to be a top, top player.”