Man Utd, Tottenham target casts confusion over potential transfer

Manchester United and Tottenham target Justin Kluivert has cast confusion on his future at Ajax.

Kluivert has emerged as one of the most sought-after young players in European football, having scored 11 goals and assisted five in 36 games this season.

The 19-year-old has a known admirer in Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho, and was almost sold to Tottenham last summer.

Kluivert named four Premier League clubs as potential future destinations in February, before confirming that he is “not renewing” his contract with Ajax earlier this month.

His current deal still has a year left to run, yet Kluivert has hinted at a possible U-turn.

“There are exciting moments coming for me. Let’s see what they’re going to be,” he told Fox Sports.

“In the end, it’s my decision. I’m not a hundred per cent convinced yet. I have to think things through. To stay at Ajax is definitely an option. It certainly is.”