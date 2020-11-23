Rennes youngster Eduardo Camavinga has admitted that “the great clubs make me dream”, amid talk of a big-money move in 2021.

Manchester United, Tottenham and Real Madrid have all been credited with strong interest in the midfielder.

However, Camavinga also revealed that he may yet agree a new Rennes contract. His current deal has just two years left to run.

The 18-year-old made his senior debut for the Ligue 1 outfit at the tender age of 16 and has already gone on to play for France.

His outstanding form has seen a number of top European clubs sit up and take notice.

And Camavinga, who would cost in the region of €60million, has now addressed his future.

He said: “The great clubs make me dream, but I cannot name one in particular for my future. We’ll see [about a new deal at Rennes].

“We haven’t set a date to discuss my future, I’m in no rush about it. There will be negotiations to keep me here. It would be a pleasure for me to continue at Rennes. I still have two years left on my contract and we have enough time to talk about it.”

Deschamps a big fan of Camavinga

France coach Didier Deschamps is a big fan of the teenager. Indeed, the 52-year-old said last month: “I don’t really want to put him out of the squad or the team considering how he plays.

“Let’s see, he is still young. I need to manage him like Julien Stephan is managing Eduardo at Rennes.

“He will play every three days soon. He is a very young player with a lot of great skills and huge talent. I already selected him last month, I think he is good enough and that’s why he plays.

“He needs to show his skills on the pitch, even if we should not ask too much either. He is here. We all know the huge competition we have in the midfield. But it’s not the others and him, it’s totally him among the others. I will need to make some choices.”

