Man Utd, Tottenham target lands in Rome to complete Serie A switch
Young Ajax forward Justin Kluivert arrived in Italy on Monday to put the finishing touches to his move to Serie A giants Roma.
The Holland international has only a year remaining on his deal at Ajax, where he progressed through the youth ranks before making his first-team debut aged only 17 in January of last year.
Kluivert, who was strongly linked with moves to Manchester United and Tottenham, will reportedly join the Italian outfit in a deal worth 20million euros (£17.4million).
Kluivert, the son of former Holland striker Patrick, scored 10 times in 30 appearances for Ajax last season but a summer switch was always likely after the young attacker revealed that the Dutch giants tried to sell him to Spurs against his wishes.
The forward will join a Roma side who will once again be taking part in the Champions League next season after they finished third in Serie A behind Juventus and Napoli.
