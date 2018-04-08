Man Utd, Tottenham target opens up on Barcelona future

Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes has discussed his future amid a number of reports linking him with a switch to the Premier League this summer.

The Portuguese star is widely expected to move on this summer and has been tipped up as a transfer target for both Manchester United and Tottenham, while West Ham have also been credited with an interest.

The former Valencia man had initially struggled to impress under Ernesto Valverde, but after recently seeing more action, Gomes admits a summer departure from the Nou Camp is not on his mind.

“Right now I do not think about that,” he told Barca TV, when asked about a potential summer exit.

“I am enjoying myself and living the dream that all children want to live.”

However, Gomes’ apparent change of heart paints a different picture to what the midfielder had said earlier in the season, when the 24-year-old strongly hinted he was looking to move on.

“The first six months were pretty good but then things changed,” he told Spanish outlet Panenka.

“Maybe it’s not the correct word but it turned into a bit of a hell, because I started to feel more pressure.

“With pressure I feel fine, but with pressure on myself, I don’t.

“The feeling that I have during games is bad.”