Man Utd, Tottenham targets among best XI of relegation-threatened players who’d instantly seal Prem return

The Premier League’s relegation-threatened teams have some top players, but what’s the best XI out of the bottom five that could immediately seal a top flight-return – TT takes a look.

The season is coming to an end and the relegation battle is a tough one to predict. All the teams in the bottom five have shown they can win games, but all have also shown they can’t be consistent. But whoever does eventually do go down will have players that Premier League teams want badly.

Here’s an XI of some of the best from the bottom five…

GK – Thomas Kaminski – Luton Town

In goal there’s obviously Pickford and Trafford who are two standout English keepers, one for the now and one for the future. But Kaminski has been one of the best shot stoppers in the league this season and for a keeper who’s had so much to do he’s really saved Luton at times or kept them in games.

RB – Teden Mengi – Luton Town

For the RB position there’s a few to choose from including Jayden Bogle, Nathan Patterson, Ola Aina and Neco Williams. However, there are three centre-backs who have to be in the team and one of them is Teden Mengi who can also play as a right back.

Mengi plays in a back five for Luton as the RCB so he does play wider than a RCB in a back four. In addition, with so many teams wanting a RCB/RB hybrid he’d be perfect for that or as an option at CB. But generally, Mengi has been one of the most impressive players for Luton this season and deserves to stay in the Premier League even if Luton go down.

RCB – Jarrad Branthwaite – Everton

Jarrad Branthwaite is one of these most likely to move whether Everton stay up or go down due to how much top teams are interested in him.

The ambipedal 6’5” centre back is so strong aerially with excellent composure on the ball to bring the ball out of defence and spray passes on either foot. With this type of profile being so rare and add to that he’s English (so he counts as part of the homegrown quota), Branthwaite is a top target for many teams. Manchester United especially have shown a lot of interest in him.

LCB – Murillo – Nottingham Forest

Since signing from Corinthians in Brazil, Murillo has instantly impressed at Nottingham Forest. He’s one of the best ball-carrying defenders in the league and has exceptional diagonals from deep too. Murillo will certainly play for a big team soon it’s just a matter of time.

LB – Alfie Doughty – Luton Town

Doughty has been one the best traditional fullbacks this season, bombing up and down the left-hand side and whipping in some excellent crosses into the box.

He has seven assists this season coming from crossing from open play and set pieces. If put in another top Premier League team who utilise crossing a lot (eg. Brentford, Everton, Villa, Newcastle, West Ham) he’d be a dangerous asset to create chances.

RDM – Amadou Onana – Everton

Belgian midfielder Amadou Onana is a top-quality ball-winner with a huge physical presence at 6’5”. As so many teams are in need of a No.6 to sit at the base of their midfield, Onana will be one of their top options.

He’s a quality 6/8 option who can battle with the most physical midfielders and carry the ball forward from deep. He excels in transitional play.

Premier League clubs Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea are already looking at him but so are European giants Bayern Munich and Barcelona.

LDM – Gustavo Hamer – Sheffield United

Hamer was one of the best players in the Championship last season for Coventry City linking up with Sporting’s goal machine Viktor Gyokeres. The Sheffield United midfielder is a pitbull-like player with a compact build, high energy presser with ball-winning ability and also lots of quality on the ball and an eye for goal. Such an all-rounder suits a more technical team.

Hamer he showed last time he was in the Championship, he was far too good for that level so you’d expect he’d be a player some lower to mid-table Premier League teams will be looking at.

RM – Anthony Elanga – Nottingham Forest

Forest signed Elanga from Manchester United in the summer and since he joined he’s been one of the bright sparks in an inconsistent team.

Elanga has electric speed and loves to take on players. With so much Premier League experience, he shouldn’t be in the Championship if Forest go down. If anything there’s an argument that Elanga is good enough for a top-half team.

LM – Luca Koleosho – Burnley

Italian winger Luca Koleosho is one of the instant hits at Burnley this season. Despite poor form since their promotion to the Premier League, Burnley have had some good spells. But throughout the good and the bad periods, Koleosho has shown he’s good enough to make a big impact in the Premier League.

Koleosho is a 1v1 specialist with dynamism, quick feet and a cool head in front of goal.

AM – Morgan Gibbs-White – Nottingham Forest

Morgan Gibbs-White could be a future superstar at the right club. The English attacker has so much to his game that modern top teams love and he’s so versatile too.

During his time at Forest he’s played on either wing, as a striker, as a second striker, a No.10 and he could probably play as a No.8 too.

Gibbs-White’s high intensity style brings excitement to the team. But he’s not just an athlete but his technical ability and creativity is prominent too. It would be a surprise if no top-six club went in for him in the summer.

ST – Elijah Adebayo – Luton Town

Finally is Luton Town’s man up top, Elijah Adebayo. The Premier League is becoming a lot more focused on team’s having proper out and out No.9’s and Adebayo is a top option at that position.

He runs the channels, holds up the ball, brings other players into the game, aerially strong, good pace, composed finisher, tough player who doesn’t shy away from duels.

Adebayo is the exact type of striker you see thrive at mid-table teams like West Ham, Fulham etc. He has scored nine goals in 23 games so far in his first season in the Premier League, which also included an impressive hat-trick against Brighton back in January.