A Manchester United, Tottenham and Chelsea target has reportedly agreed a new deal at Inter Milan that will see his release clause rise to €70million.

Midfielder Marcelo Brozovic is said to be ready to commit his future to the Serie A giants until 2021, bringing speculation of a potential move to the Premier League to an end in the process.

The Nerazzurri have been in negotiations with the 25-year-old midfielder for some time but they stepped up their efforts to secure his future after Brozovic had an impressive World Cup with eventual runners-up Croatia.

Tuttosport claims that the midfielder’s salary will rise from €2.4m per season to around €3m, and that his release clause will go up from €60m to €70m.

The report goes on to state that the clause is only valid for foreign clubs, and it’s not clear at this stage if the new clause will be time limited – so it’s only valid for a certain period of the summer transfer window, as stated on Football Italia.

Meanwhile, United boss Jose Mourinho reportedly missed out one of his top targets over the summer as United chiefs refused to pay an extra £3m to land another Inter star. Read the full story here…

Fancy the best United news direct to your Facebook timeline? Like our dedicated Manchester Utd Facebook page.