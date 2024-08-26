Man Utd, Tottenham transfer hopes scuppered as top defensive target suffers injury blow

Andreas Christensen looks set for two months on the sidelines

Manchester United and Tottenham look set to suffer disappointment in their chase for a LaLiga defender after the player was ruled out for two months with an Achilles injury.

Both United and Spurs are on the hunt for defensive talent to bolster their backlines, despite the former having already acquired Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui this month.

One player both clubs have been monitoring ahead of the closure of the summer transfer window on Friday is Barcelona centre-back Andreas Christensen.

Spanish publication Sport reported recently that Tottenham could make a late move for Christensen, who is thought to be surplus to requirements at Barca, while United are also known suitors along with Newcastle.

But any hopes of the former Chelsea man now moving appear to have been dashed after he suffered an Achilles injury.

Christensen looks set to be sidelined for two months, although Hansi Flick’s men are now hoping that he recovers quicker than anticipated.

Christensen pushing for regular starting role

The 28-year-old has made 75 appearances for Barca since his switch from Chelsea on a free transfer in the summer of 2022 but has never really established himself as a regular starter.

The likelihood of Christensen actually joining United or Tottenham was always slim anyway, given his desire to play more regularly.

He would certainly struggle to do that in north London where Christian Romero and Micky van de Ven have formed one of the better partnerships in the Premier League with Romania international Radu Dragusin sitting behind them.

The situation at Old Trafford is different given that Yoro is currently injured and De Ligt has only just walked through the door at United.

Harry Maguire’s long-term future also continues to be up in the air after he was criticised again for his performance in the weekend loss to Brighton.

However, it looks as if Christensen will not be heading back to the Premier League any time soon.

