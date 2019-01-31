Man Utd track wing sensation in preparation for record £100m bid

Manchester United want a right winger in the summer and are tracking Jadon Sancho with a view to making a record summer bid for the player, according to a report.

The Metro claim that United are making plans for the summer and a central defender and winger are their priorities with former Man City man Sancho the man they want.

The England ace has hit the headlines this season after turning down a £30,000-a-week deal to stay with City in 2017.

Sancho made 12 Bundesliga appearances last season, but he has broken through on the big stage with Borussia Dortmund this term with seven goals and 12 assists so far this term, while he has been capped three times by England boss Gareth Southgate.

The 18-year-old’s market value has risen dramatically in the last six months and he will cost well in excess of the £58million that Chelsea paid Dortmund for Christian Pulisic. A value of closer to £100million is likely for the London-born attacker.

That, according to the report, will not put off United, who are “prepared to spend big this summer for the right players” and they will likely have to top their record £89.3million signing of Paul Pogba to get Sancho this summer.

And Dortmund’s recent model is to buy young foreign players before selling them on for huge profits. Pulisic and Ousmane Dembele, who was signed for £13million in 2016 and was sold for a fee of £135million to Barcelona soon after, have both presented the Germans with huge profits.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted he is heavily involved in United’s plans for next season, regardless of whether he will be the man to take the club forward permanently.

Earlier this week when Solskjaer was questioned about the fact he mentioned planning for next season, he said: “Yeah, what Man United are going to look like next season.

“With or without me, it doesn’t really matter because I’m here now as part of that, to prepare the team for next season. But, of course, that means doing well now.”