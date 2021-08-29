Man Utd transfer verging on collapse after cruel last minute hammer blow

A Man Utd transfer is ‘in danger’ of falling through after an untimely injury has threatened to derail the move, per a trusted source.

Man Utd were buoyed in recent days by the announcement that Cristiano Ronaldo would return to the club. The Portuguese legend remains one of world football’s most potent attacking threats despite being 36.

Debate has raged as to the impact Ronaldo will have in his second stint at Old Trafford. Paul Merson insisted he is only half the player he once was, while Gary Neville refused to go all in on the move.

Ronaldo’s imminent arrival may have been another deciding factor in the club’s decision to loan out promising youngster Amad Diallo.

The club’s forward ranks were already well stocked. Ronaldo’s arrival will ensure Mason Greenwood is forced out wide, thereby reducing Diallo’s slim chances of attaining regular game-time even further.

As such, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer recently revealed the 19-year-old would leave on loan.

“Yes I do [expect him to go out on loan],” the manager said. “It’s not 100 per cent signed but we’ve agreed.

“I don’t have to say which team it is yet [smiles], but we’ve found a place that Amad feels excited about and we feel excited about.”

Trusted journalist Fabrizio Romano revealed that team to be Feyenoord. However, the Italian recently dropped a bombshell when revealing the move is now ‘at risk’.

Romano stated that while an agreement has been reached, Diallo has suffered an injury in his ‘last training session at Man Utd’ before the move.

The severity of the injury is unstated, though Romano emphasises that the move is now ‘in danger’.

Pogba jokes about Ronaldo return

Meanwhile, David de Gea admitted having Ronaldo back at Old Trafford will be “like a dream”, while Paul Pogba offered a one-word joke about the icon’s return.

Speaking in the aftermath of their hotly-contested 1-0 victory over Wolves, Pogba joked when asked about Ronaldo’s impending arrival: “Who?”

De Gea opted for a more lengthy response. The Spaniard said: “It’s like a dream to have him back. It will be great – it’s already great, you can feel it in the atmosphere.

“Hopefully he can bring something special to make the team even better.”

