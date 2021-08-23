Man Utd have been given all the encouragement they need to sign a €35m French sensation after he was reportedly put up for sale.

After a dazzling opening weekend display saw Man Utd thump Leeds 5-1, hopes of making it two wins from two were sky high on Sunday. However, Southampton proved a trickier foe than expected, holding the Red Devils to a 1-1 draw.

Neither Raphael Varane or Jadon Sancho started the contest after their summer arrivals. The pair are being eased in slowly. But when up and running, Man Utd’s starting eleven will be a match for any in the league.

There are very few positions left within Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s starting eleven that could be realistically improved upon in the final week of the transfer window. However, central midfield remains a point of contention

Scott McTominay and Fred in particular have often come in for criticism when deployed in the double pivot. Man Utd legend Roy Keane fired a shot at the Brazilian after failing to do more to prevent Southampton’s goal at the weekend.

Paul Pogba has deputised in a deeper role on occasion. Solskjaer stressed the Frenchman will remain at Old Trafford this season amid links to PSG. Whether he will still be a Man Utd player next season, however, remains unclear.

As such, one star who has been frequently linked with revamping their midfield is Rennes’ Eduardo Camavinga.

The 18-year-old is already a full-fledged France international and has been a regular at club level since the age of 16.

Man Utd’s hopes of landing the precocious talent were thought to be fading. But trusted journalist Fabrizio Romano has delivered a very encouraging update.

He tweeted there are ‘chances’ for Camavinga to leave in the current window. He is in the final year of his contract and will ‘not sign a new long-term deal’.

23 August Transfer Chatter - Tottenham target Traore, Camavinga readily available and Chelsea back in for French defender Spurs want to reunite Nuno Espirito Santo with Adama Traore and will reportedly bid £40 million, Man Utd, PSG and Real Madrid on red alert as Eduardo Camavinga is made available this transfer window and Chelsea to go back in for Sevilla's Jules Kounde, all in today's transfer chatter.

To prevent losing him for free next summer, Rennes have admitted defeat and are now ‘open’ to selling Camavinga.

A €35m (£30m) fee is touted as being required to twist Rennes’ arm. That figure would seemingly represent excellent value given his age, profile and obvious talent.

Romano declared Camavinga’s future to be an ‘open race’, indicating interest is expected to be widespread. PSG are known to also be in the frame.

Lingard offer to spark Man Utd counter-proposal

Meanwhile, Manchester United could push ahead with a swap deal for Declan Rice if West Ham advance their interest in Jesse Lingard, claims a report.

West Ham were keen to seal a permanent deal for the 28-year-old. But his value rocketed after his impact at the London Stadium. David Moyes was unable to agree a deal with United and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer integrated Lingard back into his squad.

The Telegraph report that United hold an interest in England international Rice. The paper claimed Rice is unhappy at his £100m transfer valuation and is prepared to run down his contract so he can play in the Champions League.

Rice is also reported to have turned down the offer of a new contract. But with his deal running until 2024 and including a one-year option, the Hammers are not in panic mode.

And the Daily Mirror suggest any move from West Ham for Lingard will prompt a counter-enquiry from United for Rice.

The paper claims Rice could “be the final piece in the jigsaw for United”. United would pursue a deal if his value was £60m rather that the prohibitive £100m, according to the report.

READ MORE: Solskjaer tipped to axe Man Utd favourite in no-brainer decision