A European giant are targeting an achievable Manchester City raid after pulling the plug on their pursuit of Manchester United midfielder, Scott McTominay, though the Scotland international could still seal a move to an ambitious Premier League rival.

Man Utd are aiming to offload several fringe players before they can add to their new recruits. Leny Yoro and Joshua Zirkzee have already been banked and Erik ten Hag’s side are also seeking the signings of Noussair Mazraoui, Matthijs De Ligt and Manuel Ugarte too.

Personal terms have been agreed with all three of those players. Five-year contracts with club options for sixth seasons are ready to be signed.

However, before United can seal any of those deals, they’re first aiming to shift players in the requisite positions.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is in talks to join West Ham and his exit would pave the way for fellow right-back Mazraoui to arrive from Bayern Munich.

Sky Sports have repeatedly stated Victor Lindelof is on the chopping block ahead of De Ligt’s arrival. That’s despite Raphael Varane (Como – free agent) and Willy Kambwala (Villarreal – £9.6m) already leaving.

Regarding Ugarte, United are open to offloading one or multiple from Christian Eriksen, Casemiro and Scott McTominay.

United can expect to recoup the largest fee by selling McTominay. Per Fabrizio Romano, the Red Devils are hopeful of securing a windfall of close to £30m.

What’s more, as a homegrown player, the proceeds from McTominay’s sale would represent pure profit for the club.

Galatasaray’s McTominay dreams shattered by ‘impossible’ terms

Turkish champions Galatasaray have shown concrete interest in signing the 27-year-old.

However, transfer insider Rudy Galetti has exclusively told TEAMtalk they now believe a deal is ‘impossible’, much to their dismay.

The basic issue of finances is at the heart of their disappointment, with Galatasaray simply unable to pay above €15m/£12.8m for the player.

As you’d expect, Man Utd have zero intention of doing a deal at that lowly price.

According to the Sun, Galatasaray are prepared to end their hopes of signing McTominay once and for all by fixing their gaze on the blue half of Manchester.

EXCLUSIVE: Man City transfer fully agreed as Pep Guardiola sanctions star’s move to title-winners

Kalvin Phillips to receive Turkish lifeline?

They state Galatasaray are exploring a move for the heavily out-of-favour Kalvin Phillips who has endured a nightmare spell since joining Man City two years ago.

Man City are open to selling the 28-year-old and ‘want to find a club for the midfielder.’

Reports elsewhere have suggested Phillips would now look favourably on leaving Man City in an attempt to rebuild his stalling career before it’s too late.

Of course, the issue of financing the move could once again prove troublesome for Galatasaray.

Phillips’ value has plummeted since arriving at the Etihad. However, whether City would be prepared to accept a fee no higher than the £12.8m Galatasaray set aside for McTominay remains to be seen.

In any case, McTominay may still be on the move despite his chances of arriving in Turkey tumbling.

READ MORE: Top 10 most expensive transfers between Premier League clubs: One team fills three spots

Fulham in talks to sign McTominay after £23m bid

Marco Silva’s Fulham have already lodged multiple bids for the all-action midfielder, with the latest worth £23m.

The offer was rejected by United who as stated, are seeking a fee closer to the £30m mark. However, Fulham aren’t content to take no for an answer just yet and talks with Man Utd are continuing.

Following Fulham’s capture of Emile Smith Rowe, hopes are high at Craven Cottage of pushing for a European qualification place next season.

That’s according to former United midfielder Andreas Pereira who brutally admitted leaving the Red Devils was the best decision of his life.

Tottenham too have been linked with making a surprise move for McTominay. Spurs had initially hoped to sign Conor Gallagher, though the Chelsea midfielder is the subject of an accepted €40m bid from Atletico Madrid.

Aston Villa’s Jacob Ramsey is another energetic midfielder Ange Postecoglou has cast his eye over. But with Aston Villa’s PSR needs met prior to the June 30 deadline just over a month ago, it now appears unlikely Ramsey will be on the move.

As such, McTominay is now reportedly in Tottenham’s sights and the player ticks every category Postecoglou is seeking from a new midfield addition.

DON’T MISS: Ten Hag sends worrying message over Man Utd transfer business as injuries continue to pile up