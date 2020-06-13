Barcelona director Xavier Vilajoana has denied reports Manchester United have submitted a €100m bid for teenage winger Ansu Fati.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen to add another attacker to his squad as part of his Old Trafford rebuild.

While Jadon Sancho is a key target, reports this week said United had also made Fati a top consideration.

Indeed, the report claimed the Red Devils had tabled a €100million bid for the 17-year-old Spain U21 international.

However, Sport‘s follow-up on Wednesday said the Barcelona board of directors rejected the bid.

It was then claimed that Barca would only sell Fati were a side to meet their €170m (£151.5m) valuation.

However, Vilajoana is adamant United have not been in contact over a deal for Fati.

“For us, there’s no story with Ansu, we have never spoken about selling him,” he told Sport.

“We won’t use players from the academy to make cash.

“In principle, we have no intention of selling the players we believe will make the first team.”

Fati has been fast-tracked into the Barca first team this season, making 24 appearances. He also became the club’s youngest ever goalscorer and is highly-regarded by Lionel Messi.

In fact, the Barca board even see Fati as the man most likely to step into his shoes in the long term.

Fati has also been linked with Borussia Dortmund as a replacement for Sancho.

United suffer defeat

Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes, meanwhile, played together for the first time – but couldn’t prevent a 2-1 defeat to West Brom.

The Baggies made the journey north to Old Trafford to take on United in a double set of friendies. Game one saw United lose 2-1, while the second encounter saw the Red Devils triumph 3-1.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer put his players through their paces as they build-up for their Premier League return on Friday. The Red Devils travel to Tottenham in an exciting return to action.

But a midfield three of Fernandes, Pogba and Nemanja Matic were beaten 2-1. United started with a weakened defence and second-choice keeper in Sergio Romero. Mason Greenwood, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford started in attack. Fernandes scored a penalty for United, but later missed another. Read more here.