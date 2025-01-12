Man Utd transfer facing total collapse after Man City approve deal of their own

Manchester City have greenlit a transfer that if completed, would block Manchester United from making an entirely separate deal of their own, according to a report.

Man City showed no mercy when demolishing Salford City 8-0 in the FA Cup Third Round on Saturday. Pep Guardiola’s side were clinical when scoring with eight of their 10 shots on target.

However, Man City’s impressive scoreline was quickly overshadowed post-match when Guardiola broke news of captain Kyle Walker wanting out.

“It’s not easy for me to say because he should say, but he’s not here, so, two days ago Kyle asked to explore the options to play abroad at the end of his career,” said Guardiola.

Italian giant AC Milan have quickly established themselves as frontrunners to sign the 34-year-old. The Rossoneri are in the market for a right-back and Serie A has often proven a league where ageing stars can still compete at the highest level.

Taking to X on Sunday, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano confirmed Milan’s interest in the player.

“Kyle Walker will hear AC Milan proposal as there’s also interest from Saudi Pro League clubs since last summer,” wrote the trusted reporter.

Providing insight of his own and detailing a big boost for Milan, Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg subsequently revealed Walker’s preference is to remain in Europe.

And if a Walker switch to Milan does take shape, City’s bitter rivals Man Utd will be directly affected.

Per The Athletic’s Man City expert, Sam Lee, Milan only have one slot in their squad available for a UK player. As such, if they were to sign Walker it would put an end to their attempts to sign Marcus Rashford on loan.

Lee wrote: ‘One subplot to all this is that, if a move to Milan were to happen, it would end their pursuit of Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford, as they only have one spot remaining in their squad for a UK player.’

Man Utd make Rashford compromise / Why Walker is leaving Man City

Milan are one of a number of European heavyweights who’ve held face-to-face talks with Rashford’s brother, Dwaine Maynard, who doubles up as his agent. Others include Juventus, Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona.

TEAMtalk has been informed Man Utd are now open to loaning Rashford out this month. Their preference remains a permanent sale, though a loan will be sanctioned if suitable bids aren’t received.

The Times claimed Milan are willing to absorb half of Rashford’s colossal £325,000-a-week salary during a loan.

However, as yet no official bid has been launched and it’s also unclear as to whether Man Utd would accept a 50/50 wage split anyway.

In any case, what is clear is if Walker moves to the San Siro, the list of suitors for Rashford will decrease by one.

And according to The Athletic, Man City are ‘ready to grant [Walker’s] request and let him leave this month.’

Walker has 18 months remaining on his deal, though there’s an acceptance from both Walker and within Man City that he’s not the player he once was.

Given Walker is a player on the decline and at age 34, Fabrizio Romano revealed Milan hope to strike a deal without paying a transfer fee.

“Milan are keen on discussing with Walker with hope not to spend any money in transfer fee, if Man City let him leave for free now,” reported Romano.

Latest Man Utd news – Garnacho, Rashford developments

In other news, reports out of Italy claim Alejandro Garnacho is Antonio Conte’s No 1 target for the soon-to-be vacant left wing position at Napoli.

Napoli are poised to sell Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to PSG after the Georgian agreed personal terms with the French side.

Garnacho – reportedly valued around the €50m/£42m mark – is Conte’s chosen replacement and Napoli would have cash to splash if ands when Kvaratskhelia goes.

Elsewhere, TEAMtalk have been informed Premier League pair, Tottenham and Arsenal, have gathered information on a potential Rashford signing.

However, it’s also our understanding that Man Utd would much prefer selling to an overseas side. Even if Milan do drop out of the race, interest from Juventus, Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona is concrete.

From further afield, speculation Rashford is also on the radars of Como and Monaco has been dismissed as “fake news” by Fabrizio Romano.