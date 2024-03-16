Tottenham are very much on course to finalise the summer signing of Timo Werner having already put the wheels in motion for a permanent deal and in a move that will quickly extinguish claims of a move to hijack the transfer by Manchester United.

The Germany forward did not have an easy time of things during his first spell in England with Chelsea, having only managed to score 23 times in 89 appearances and largely struggling to justify the significant £47.5m fee then boss Frank Lampard shelled out for him at the time.

However, despite also failing to recapture his very best form back at RB Leipzig, Werner has very quickly adjusted to his new surroundings at Tottenham by playing a part in four goals already from just eight games, with two notches and two assists to his name. And having also earned two Man of the Match awards in that time, Werner has very quickly endeared himself to both manager Ange Postecoglou and their demanding supporters.

IN FOCUS ~ Tottenham striker search: Dream signing, realistic options and perfect Postecoglou projects all assessed

Spurs paid Leipzig a fee of around €7.5m (£6.4m) to sign Werner on loan for the remainder of the season, securing as part of that deal an option to make the move permanent for an additional €17.5m (£15m).

And if his first eight games are anything to go by, Tottenham are landing themselves a rare bargain in the modern game, and with the 28-year-old seemingly coming into his peak, his very best years may well be spent in N17.

Tottenham confident of beating Man Utd to Timo Werner

Clearly Postecoglou likes what he sees in the attacker, who can operate off the left of attack, through the middle or even as a deeper No 10.

And the Aussie has also outlined also why he thinks the best is still to come from his January addition.

Speaking after Sunday’s excellent 4-0 win at Aston Villa, the 58-year-old said: “When you come in in January, especially for somebody of Timo’s standing, he’s a mature player, he’s not a young player we brought in to develop, we’re bringing him in to make an impact.

“And I think he has made an impact for us, but I do think there’s more to come from him for sure.”

However, reports over the last few days have indicated that his form has also alerted Manchester United who were ready to stun Spurs and make a counter-move of their own to sign Werner.

The Red Devils will be in the market for another striker option this summer with Anthony Martial due to depart and are reportedly strongly considering the possibility of gazumping Spurs to the 57-times capped Germany international.

And while Tottenham have the option to make the move permanent, that can only go through if the player agrees to it, with currently nothing preventing the player from agreeing terms elsewhere in the meantime.

Those reports though have now been torched, with an in-the-know journalist revealing Spurs are confident of pushing through his permanent signing and having indicated to Werner their plans to sign him permanently.

Werner will be Tottenham’s first signing of the summer

With the window opening for business in June, Spurs will likely make Werner their arrival of the summer, with journalist Dean Jones telling Givemesport: “It’s hard to see any other decision other than for Werner to remain at Spurs after this season.

“His option is £15m, and that’s a steal when you consider the quality and experience he can bring to the squad. If Spurs qualify for the Champions League, they will need a few heads in that team who know what it takes to manage games and situations.”

“Werner has played over 40 games at that level.

“When you think that Spurs will need to balance out the squad more next season by playing domestically and in Europe and that you can have a player like this for just £15m, it feels like a no-brainer.”

Werner himself has also indicated he will stay loyal to Spurs, admitting he is enjoying his football again.

“The fun has completely returned. I’ve changed a lot as a person, I’m much happier now,” he said last month.

“After just five games, you can tell that the decision to move has paid off for me.”

Tottenham and Werner can take a big step towards Champions League qualification this weekend when they take on Fulham at Craven Cottage. A win at their London rivals can take them fourth, for the time being at least, and ahead of Aston Villa’s trip to West Ham on Sunday.

DON’T MISS ~ Tottenham transfers: 10 to sell and 5 to buy in eye-catching Ange Postecoglou summer overhaul