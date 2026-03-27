Two deals give Man Utd strong chance of luring Arsenal star in £52m summer transfer

Manchester United could be given the chance to sign Arsenal defender Myles Lewis-Skelly in the summer if he instigates a move, according to reports, while Ian Wright thinks the young left-back should be playing more for the Gunners.

The Red Devils are definitely in the market for at least one new midfielder ahead of the summer transfer window, while it has been revealed in recent weeks that a left winger and left-back feature prominently on their list too.

Myles-Skelly has been linked with a move to Man Utd over the last few weeks as they look to identify a left-back to give Luke Shaw some competition.

Indeed, our reporter Graeme Bailey revealed on March 22 that United have been laying the groundwork for a sensational summer raid on the Gunners for the teenage star.

And while some have doubted if Arsenal would sell one of their top prospects to a direct rival over the summer, transfer journalist Steve Kay has revealed that the Gunners “won’t stand in his way” if the 19-year-old wants to leave.

Kay told Football Transfers: “Ordinarily, there would be no chance of a deal, but if Myles is instigating this, then Arsenal won’t stand in his way.

“It must be tough for him, going from what he personally achieved last season to third-choice left-back this season.

“And remember Arsenal have already allowed Chido Obi-Martin and Ayden Heaven join Man Utd. A loan could be on the cards based on that.”

Obi-Martin and Heaven have both moved to Man Utd in the past and Kay reckons these deals show the potential is there for Lewis-Skelly to move to Old Trafford.

Kay added: “Arsenal did offer Obi-Martin what they thought was a very good, fair package to secure his future, but my understanding was that his family wanted more money. Arsenal refused to go higher, hence he ended up at United. He’s not been heard of this season.

“Heaven just wanted game time. Money wasn’t a factor. He just wanted to play. He left Arsenal on much better terms. He’s a different type of character altogether and it’s no surprise he’s put in some very good performances in the Man Utd first team.”

Riccardo Calafiori and Piero Hincapie remain ahead of Lewis-Skelly in the pecking order under Mikel Arteta with the England international an unused substitute as Arsenal lost 2-0 to Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Ian Wright: ‘This guy is a footballer.’

And Arsenal legend Ian Wright has urged Arteta to play Lewis-Skelly, who is reportedly valued at around €60m (£52m) more after watching the Gunners struggle in the second half against the Citizens.

Wright told The Overlap: “I’ve mentioned Myles Lewis-Skelly when he played against Real Madrid last time, had an unbelievable game.

“Then he’s kind of been dropped back out of it, and I’m thinking in that game, on Sunday, a left-back who can invert what we need is somebody comfortable on the ball.

“That’s the game he should be playing in, because then he’s somebody who can get on the ball, and at least we can link.”

When asked about Lewis-Skelly being third choice now, Wright added: “There’s no way, Myles Lewis-Skelly, the way he started his career, he hasn’t got the capability to go on and do… I’m not saying he’s gonna do exactly what O’Reilly’s done, but the confidence it gives him in playing is going be a lot probably more confident than he is right now.

“He can’t get into the team at the moment, whether it’s behind Hincapie or if it’s behind Calafiori. This guy is a footballer. We needed a footballer on Sunday, and those are the things that I’m sitting there watching us do, watching us do nothing.

“I’m thinking to myself, if the Arsenal fans saw someone like him come on and do a couple of things, everybody, it gets us going, it gets people going again. That’s a disappointment for me.”

TEAMtalk revealed last week that Man Utd have begun to lay the groundwork for an overhaul at left-back with four names on their shortlist ahead of the summer.

There is an emerging opportunity to prise away Lewis-Skelly from Arsenal and INEOS are increasingly focused on strengthening depth at left-back.

We understand that the Gunners are prepared to cash in on the Hale End academy graduate and Man Utd have been actively tracking the England international.

Everton and Brentford are also understood to be monitoring the situation, while Man Utd also have Crystal Palace’s Tyrick Mitchell, Fulham’s Antonee Robinson and RB Leipzig’s David Raum as other options.

More Man Utd news: Rashford to Barcelona still on, Torres offered

TEAMtalk can reveal that Marcus Rashford remains fully committed to a move to Barcelona and is not currently considering playing elsewhere, despite a perceived lack of movement over a summer move.

Barcelona are still certain about making his loan deal into a permanent one over the summer but, because of the club’s finances, the Catalan giants are having to think creatively.

Man Utd have also been offered the chance to sign Ferran Torres, who used to play for neighbours Man City, from Barcelona in the summer as the La Liga side look to ease their financial restraints.

The Red Devils are attempting to bring in at least one midfielder and Craig Hope has revealed that Newcastle star Sandro Tonali ‘is set to emerge as the main target’ ahead of Elliot Anderson and Adam Wharton.

Man Utd captain Bruno Fernandes ‘is said to have added his support to an approach for Tonali, so impressed is the Portuguese by his midfield counterpart’.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.