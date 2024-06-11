Manchester United look set to pass on the option to buy Sofyan Amrabat

Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat is hopeful that Manchester United will take up their option to buy after his loan spell at Old Trafford effectively came to an end at the culmination of last season.

Amrabat played 21 Premier League matches but among those were only ten starts and many of his substitute appearances amounted to little more than a few minutes on the pitch.

Despite struggling for game time Amrabat remains eager to ‘continue his adventure’ at Manchester United in the future and has urged the club to make his move to Old Trafford permanent. Man Utd can sign the midfielder via an option to buy worth £21.4m.

Reports coming out of Italy suggest that Amrabat wants to continue his career in the Premier League rather than return to Serie A next term.

Fiorentina are believed to be keen to see the Moroccan move on this summer, one way or another, with the suggestion being that Galatasaray want the central midfielder and will open talks with the player in July.

While he didn’t miss prolonged stretches for Manchester United, his campaign was plagued by niggles and a lack of match fitness with Casemiro and Kobbie Mainoo clearly ahead of him in the pecking order at the club.

Amrabat may have been hopeful that his improvement late in the campaign would have won him some favour with the Manchester United top brass. He started the FA Cup Final after impressive performances against Arsenal and Newcastle United in May.

DON’T MISS – Man Utd star rejects Ratcliffe offer and agrees transfer to play alongside ex-Arsenal man

Manchester United manager situation complicates transfer business

During the last few games of the season, Amrabat showed glimmers of his actual potential, but it seems INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcliffe are not sure they want to contract him long-term.

If Ten Hag somehow stays in charge, Amrabat – who Morocco boss Walid Regragui previously labelled a “world-class” player – may have some chance of remaining with the team.

Amrabat’s connection with Ten Hag stems from their time together at Utrecht, and the coach’s Manchester United future is the thread that the defensive midfielder’s stay at the club is hanging by.

It doesn’t appear probable that the incoming manager would make an effort to persuade the board if the Dutchman is fired from his position as head coach.

Manchester United will need to reinforce their midfield this summer even in the unlikely event Amrabat stays.

Casemiro – who showed worrying signs of decline last year – is up for sale and interest from Saudi Arabia is strong.

READ MORE – Man Utd manager hunt sees another name crossed off as Gareth Southgate drops huge future truthbomb