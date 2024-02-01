Man Utd transfer miss confirmed, as striker offered to Ten Hag signs elsewhere on terms United COULD afford

A striker offered to Manchester United will seal a move to the Bundesliga and the final terms thrashed out were financially viable for the Red Devils, according to a report.

Man Utd had hoped to sign both a centre-back and striker in the January window, though were ultimately handcuffed by the need to conform with the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability rules.

Funds could have been freed up through player sales. However, virtually all of the exits sanctioned by United this month came via the loan route (Hannibal Mejbri, Donny van de Beek, Jadon Sancho etc).

As such, Erik ten Hag was seriously limited with what he could do when attempting to sign competition for Rasmus Hojlund.

Anthony Martial is the Dane’s primary back-up, though has been ruled out for 10 weeks after undergoing an operation to repair a groin injury.

TEAMtalk exclusively learned Man Utd were among a number of clubs offered the services of PSG striker Hugo Ekitike in the past few days.

The 21-year-old has barely got a look-in in Paris this season and was open to leaving in search of a fresh opportunity to prove his worth.

However, Man Utd elected not to act, leaving the door ajar for German side Eintracht Frankfurt to strike.

Ekitike heading to Frankfurt in risk-free deal

Initial reports claimed Frankfurt had struck an agreement to sign Ekitike on a six-month loan that contained a healthy obligation to buy.

If true, it made perfect sense why United didn’t pounce given they wouldn’t have wished to be locked into signing the player on the summer.

However, according to Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, Ekitike is actually joining Frankfurt on loan with an option, not obligation.

Taking to X, Plettenberg revealed Ekitike has arrived in Frankfurt and his transfer saga is now “over.”

A six-month loan has been agreed and the loan fee, option to buy and potential future add-ons total €30m all-in.

Given PSG have settled for an option and not an obligation, it stands to reason Man Utd could’ve signed Ekitike and not become committed to signing the player outright in the summer.

Of course, that would also be reliant on United being able to afford his loan fee, though loan fees are seldom significant and United have cleared vast chunks off their wage bill this month through their plethora of loan exits.

In any case, it’s Frankfurt and not Manchester where Ekitike will hope to revive his career over the next six months at least.

EURO PAPER TALK: Liverpool told £51m offer enough to sign perfect Matip replacement; Man Utd ready to strike deal with Werder Bremen over midfielder