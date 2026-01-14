Alex Scott is being watched by Man Utd and Man City

Bournemouth are aware that they could face a fight to hang onto midfield ace Alex Scott this year amid interest from four Premier League clubs including Manchester United and Manchester City, we can reveal.

Scott joined the Cherries from Bristol City in 2023, and this season he has enjoyed a breakthrough campaign under Andoni Iraola. Now we can confirm that interest is mounting in the England Under-21 star – whose progress was recognised with a maiden call-up to the senior squad in November.

The 22-year-old has become increasingly impactful under Iraola, but when it comes to Bournemouth, they are becoming one of the most attractive shopping destinations for Europe’s elite.

Dean Huijsen, Illia Zabarnyi and Antoine Semenyo have departed for Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City respectively in the last nine months alone.

We can reveal that a number of sides are keeping close tabs on Scott.

Man Utd, Man City, Aston Villa and Newcastle United have all been following his progress very closely.

Tottenham Hotspur have also been watching, but the impending arrival of Conor Gallagher would seemingly put an end to that.

Scott comes into 2026 with just over two years left on his current deal, and sources also confirm that Bournemouth are ready to reward the player with an extension that rewards both his progress as a top-class midfielder, but also secures his future to the Vitality Stadium.

The club, who could see head coach Iraola depart this summer given he is due to be out of contract, do not want to merely lose all their prized assets whenever they mature into top-line options.

