Manchester United have joined Tottenham Hotspur in the race for Bournemouth’s new England star Alex Scott, according to a report.

Graeme Bailey has told United In Focus that Ineos scouts have been hugely impressed by Scott’s performances this season and have ‘added him to their shortlist’. Man Utd ‘want to sign a midfielder in 2026’ and Scott is the latest star they are monitoring.

Ruben Amorim has greenlit Scott’s potential arrival as he loves the fact the 22-year-old is already thriving in the Premier League.

Alex Scott’s remarkable journey to the Premier League

Became Guernsey’s youngest-ever player in August 2019

Starred in the Championship after joining Bristol City

Earned Bristol City a club-record fee when moving to Bournemouth for £25m

Bailey adds that Scott is ’emerging’ as a top option on United’s radar. They have ‘watched him’ on numerous occasions ever since his Bristol City days and could soon ramp up their interest.

United see Scott – who recently earned his first call up to the England senior team – as someone who can ‘dominate’ the midfield for them in the long run.

Bailey has told United fans to ‘keep an eye’ on the Guernsey-born ace. ‘He is a possibility for a number of clubs and that includes United,’ the reporter adds.

Man Utd, Tottenham both admirers of Scott

The Red Devils could enter into a transfer battle with Tottenham. We revealed earlier on Monday that Spurs remain ‘very hot’ on Scott’s trail, having previously missed out on him to Bournemouth.

Scott has featured heavily in all 11 of Bournemouth’s league games so far this term, helping them potentially compete for European qualification. He is a classy operator who has been compared to Jack Grealish due to his sublime ball-carrying ability.

He possesses great vision and is also versatile, with the ability to play as a No 6 all the way up to the No 10 role.

Scott will only enhance his reputation if he earns his England debut – and impresses – during the upcoming fixtures against Serbia and Albania. Thomas Tuchel has already called him ‘excellent’, while his Bournemouth team-mate Lewis Cook recently labelled him a ‘special’ player.

United In Focus is not regarded as one of the best sources of transfer news, though Bailey is known to be in contact with agents all around the UK and Europe. As such, it is likely that United have indeed added Scott to their midfield shortlist, though whether official talks will be opened remains to be seen.

Scott’s price tag has yet to emerge. Bournemouth want £75m (€85.5m / $99m) for Antoine Semenyo, and Scott’s valuation might not be far off.

It is likely Bournemouth will demand £60-65m (up to €74m / $86m) or more before letting Scott go. Both are crucial players for manager Andoni Iraola.

Which other stars are United eyeing?

Scott is far from the only midfielder United are keeping tabs on.

They are also interested in both Carlos Baleba and Adam Wharton, and we have taken a look at their stats following Brighton’s trip to Palace on Sunday.

Other options include Morten Hjulmand, Angelo Stiller, Elliot Anderson and Conor Gallagher.

While Hjulmand does not have Prem experience, Amorim is a big admirer of his following their spell together at Sporting.

Our transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher revealed last week that United are intensifying their pursuit of Anderson and could send Nottingham Forest a giant bid for him.