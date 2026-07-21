Man Utd, Chelsea impressed by 24y/o Fenerbahce star as sale stance revealed

Fenerbahce are determined to keep hold of Archie Brown despite growing interest from the Premier League, TEAMtalk understands.

The Turkish giants have made it clear internally that the English left-back is not one they are looking to move on after just one season in Istanbul, even as enquiries continue to arrive.

Nottingham Forest saw an approach rejected earlier this summer, and TEAMtalk can reveal that intermediaries have since sounded out both Chelsea and Manchester United over whether either club would be interested in pursuing a deal.

Both Premier League clubs are actively searching for left-back reinforcements.

Chelsea are rebuilding the position after Marc Cucurella’s move to Real Madrid and are keen to add further competition alongside Jorrel Hato.

The Blues initially explored a move for Bayer Leverkusen’s Alejandro Grimaldo before the Spain international opted to return to LaLiga with Atletico Madrid.

Attention then switched to Rayo Vallecano’s Pep Chavarria, although negotiations have stalled, prompting Chelsea to continue assessing alternative targets.

TEAMtalk understands Brown is among the players Chelsea have extensively monitored, with club scouts left impressed by his performances in Turkey last season.

Sources believe his athleticism, attacking quality and versatility make him a strong fit for the style of football new head coach Xabi Alonso wants to implement at Stamford Bridge.

Manchester United also remain attentive. The Red Devils tracked Brown before his £7million move from Gent to Fenerbahce last summer and have continued to monitor his development.

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Man Utd find Lewis Hall alternative

Lewis Hall remains United’s preferred option at left-back, but with Newcastle United reluctant to sell, Jason Wilcox’s recruitment team have been carrying out detailed work on alternative targets.

Brown is one of the names to have been discussed as United weigh up contingency plans.

The 24-year-old has enjoyed an impressive first campaign in Turkish football after arriving from Belgium, establishing himself as one of the Super Lig’s most dynamic attacking full-backs.

His performances have inevitably attracted attention from England, where he previously came through the academies of West Bromwich Albion and Derby County before continuing his development overseas.

Despite that interest, TEAMtalk understands Fenerbahce have no desire to sanction a sale.

Club sources remain firm that Brown is part of their long-term plans and, as things stand, there is little indication they are prepared to entertain offers this summer.

Meanwhile, a Crystal Palace star has dropped a 24-word response to being linked with United.