Manchester United and Chelsea are set to battle for Assan Ouedraogo as the midfielder lights up German football, according to a trusted reporter.

Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg has revealed that Man Utd are ‘crazy about’ Ouedraogo and are already ‘scouting’ him ahead of potential transfer talks in 2026. United recruitment chiefs have been deeply impressed by Ouedraogo’s brilliant performances for both RB Leipzig and the German national team.

But Plettenberg adds that United will face serious competition from Chelsea, who hold just as strong interest in the player.

In profile: Assan Ouedraogo

Became Schalke’s youngest-ever player and goalscorer aged just 17

Europe’s elite started showing interest from summer 2023 onwards

Leipzig won the race, completing a shrewd €10million deal

He’s now starring for both Leipzig and the German national team

Unlike most Leipzig stars, Ouedraogo does not have a release clause in his contract, which runs until June 2029. Plettenberg does not reveal exactly how much Ouedraogo will cost, though separate reports have valued him at €50-€60million (£44-53m).

A January move appears unlikely as the 19-year-old’s ‘major ambition’ is to gain a place in Germany’s World Cup squad, and he will therefore want continuity at club level.

But if his excellent form continues, and he enhances his reputation at the World Cup, then United and Chelsea could ramp up their interest with concrete offers in the summer.

READ NEXT ⬇️

Furious Gary Neville calls Man Utd star ‘a waste of time’ in embarrassing Everton defeat

Chelsea demand €80m as Barcelona target electric forward – shock report

Man Utd, Chelsea reignite interest in ‘German Pogba’

Ouedraogo is one of the best young players in his homeland. He was billed as the ‘German Paul Pogba’ at the age of 17, following his breakthrough at Schalke.

We revealed in October 2023 that Man Utd and Chelsea were actively pursuing him, while Newcastle and Liverpool were also linked with his services.

But Leipzig won the chase, and the teenager has taken his game to the next level since then.

He has registered three goals and four assists in 12 Bundesliga appearances so far this season, establishing himself as a vital player for Leipzig boss Ole Werner.

Ouedraogo earned his first call up to the Germany senior squad earlier this month, and he scored on his debut as Julian Nagelsmann’s side thrashed Slovakia 6-0 in World Cup qualifying.

The wonderkid is ‘built for the Premier League’, according to Statman Dave. Ouedraogo is 6ft 3in tall and has the strength to dominate much older opponents.

He has great vision and is always thinking about making an incisive pass into the final third, while he has brilliant close control and uses this to take on opponents.

In addition to Pogba, Ouedraogo shares clear similarities with Ryan Gravenberch and Khephren Thuram.

Plettenberg is one of Germany’s most reliable sources for transfer news, so it is highly likely that United and Chelsea are indeed looking at Ouedraogo.

Although, he probably will not be their top target as things stand. The two Premier League giants could do battle for Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson first.

United in particular are desperate to sign a new midfielder and are also eyeing several other options including Adam Wharton, Carlos Baleba, Joao Gomes and Morten Hjulmand.

Ruben Amorim needs a successor for Casemiro, who will turn 34 in February and is in the last year of his contract.

Chelsea already have Moises Caicedo in their squad, but they are searching for an alternative midfielder who can provide support for the Ecuadorian.

Latest on Gomes to United; Chelsea in striker tussle

Meanwhile, we can confirm Gomes has said yes to joining United from Wolverhampton Wanderers in January.

Although, Gomes will need to succeed in a ‘battle’ against Wolves before the move can become a reality.

Elsewhere, Chelsea are reportedly leading Arsenal in the pursuit of a Ligue 1 centre-forward.