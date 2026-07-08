Real Madrid to sell ONE of Tchouameni, Camavinga as Man Utd, Liverpool learn fates

Real Madrid have decided on the futures of their six midfielders, with a journalist providing an update on top Manchester United target Aurelien Tchouameni and Liverpool-linked midfielder Eduardo Camavinga.

So far this summer, Real Madrid have signed Denzel Dumfries, Ibrahima Konate, Bernardo Silva and Marc Cucurella, while letting Dani Ceballos, Dani Carvajal and David Alaba leave on free transfers. Silva has arrived to add extra creativity, guile and leadership to the Madrid midfield, and he could be joined by Enzo Fernandez at the Bernabeu.

Jose Mourinho wants Madrid to sign Fernandez to level up his team, but Los Blancos will need to sell at least one player to afford a potential £120million move for the Argentina star.

With that in mind, the futures of Tchouameni, Federico Valverde and Camavinga are all uncertain. Tchouameni and Valverde caused a rift in the dressing room last season by fighting in training, while Mourinho is open to Camavinga’s exit.

Man Utd see Tchouameni as their dream replacement for Casemiro in the No 6 role, while Camavinga is on Liverpool’s midfield shortlist.

Madrid reporter Ramon Alvarez de Mon, who works for Radio Marca, has revealed that club president Florentino Perez is looking to keep Tchouameni, while Camavinga is being lined up for a potential move.

‘Real Madrid can count on Valverde, Tchouameni, [Arda] Guler, Bernardo Silva, and [Jude] Bellingham as midfielders for the upcoming season,’ he wrote on social media.

‘The only one who might leave if a suitable offer arrives is Camavinga. And, obviously, only if the player changes his current stance of staying at Real Madrid and earning his spot.’

However, there is conflicting information on whether Madrid are willing to sell Tchouameni.

Fellow journalist Dean Jones has claimed they are ‘opening up’ to the idea of cashing in on him for €100m (£85.5m).

Jones has also revealed: ‘We understand the player is open to joining United if he is told he is no longer wanted at Real Madrid.’

That backs up what Old Trafford reporter Andy Mitten said on Tuesday.

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Man Utd, Liverpool chasing Real Madrid stars

Mundo Deportivo claim United are willing to bid over £85.5m to ensure Tchouameni joins this summer.

If De Mon’s information is correct, then it represents a major boost for Liverpool as they eye Camavinga.

We revealed on May 15 that Camavinga has approved a transfer away from Madrid after Liverpool and United made contact with his camp.

The 23-year-old can be signed for €50m (£43m), which could prove to be an absolute bargain if he reaches his superb potential in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United are pursuing a £105m triple deal, but Man Utd are reportedly aiming to scupper such plans.

Elsewhere, Liverpool have been told a £70m deal is there ‘to be done’ for an alternative to Camavinga.