Man Utd love £70m Liverpool star with SHOCK deal possible

Manchester United could make a stunning move for Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo after a journalist confirmed their long-term interest.

Gakpo had a disappointing domestic campaign with Liverpool last term, as his goal contributions fell to nine goals and six assists in 52 appearances, compared with 18 goals and seven assists in 49 matches the season before. However, the left winger demonstrated far better form at the World Cup, notching three goals and one assist in four games before the Netherlands’ shock round of 32 exit at the hands of Morocco.

Liverpool need Gakpo to step up next season, and potentially even in the centre-forward role to help out Alexander Isak. Fellow striker Hugo Ekitike will be out until at least January after rupturing his Achilles.

Despite this, there has been speculation Gakpo might leave Anfield. Tottenham Hotspur have added him to their winger shortlist, while Man Utd might also enter the frame for a surprise deal.

In an interview with The United Stand, trusted reporter Ben Jacobs discussed whether the 27-year-old could cross the United/Liverpool boundary.

“He has always been somewhat appreciated, but we know that Man Utd and Liverpool just don’t really do business,” Jacobs said.

“So, whether or not that could possibly get off the ground, I’m not so sure.

“There are denials, despite recent reports in the Netherlands, that Gakpo has asked in any way, shape, or form to leave.

“So, Liverpool are quite calm about the situation, but Tottenham might consider that deal. And all we can say is Man Utd loved Gakpo before he joined Liverpool.

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Tottenham ahead of Man Utd in Cody Gakpo pursuit

“If Gakpo specifically asks to leave Liverpool, then let’s see whether Premier League clubs come forward. And it seems like Tottenham are the most concrete suitor.”

Former United manager Erik ten Hag urged the Red Devils to sign Gakpo from PSV in 2022 after he had emerged as the Dutch club’s best and most exciting player.

But Liverpool beat United to the punch, agreeing a £35m deal that December ahead of a January transfer.

United will likely have been monitoring Gakpo ever since, but a move to Spurs appears much more likely as things stand.

Spurs are eyeing the 27-year-old alongside Rafael Leao, Savinho and Antonio Nusa.

Liverpool are not actively looking to sell Gakpo but would certainly consider an offer worth £70m or more.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have been urged to hijack a United move for an £85m midfielder seen as ‘perfect’ for Andoni Iraola’s system.