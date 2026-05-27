Cole Palmer to Man Utd chances erupt as shock new Chelsea price revealed

Manchester United are on alert after Chelsea dropped their asking price for Cole Palmer by a huge £70million, according to a report.

Palmer has had a frustrating campaign as his performances have been affected by several injuries and a dip in form. He finished the season with Chelsea on 11 goals and three assists from 34 appearances, form which saw him drop out of the England squad for the World Cup.

Despite Palmer’s recent struggles, the attacking midfielder remains one of the Premier League’s biggest talents when on top form. He quickly established himself as Chelsea’s talisman after arriving from Manchester City, picking up the PFA Young Player of the Year award in 2023-24.

If he can remain fit next season, then the playmaker is expected to get back to his brilliant best.

But whether that is at Chelsea remains to be seen. Palmer grew up supporting Man Utd, and the Red Devils would love to bring him back to the north west.

In a boost for Michael Carrick’s side, The Sun have talked up the chances of Palmer leaving Chelsea this summer.

They report that Chelsea will ‘have to cash in on a big-name star’ to balance the books.

And with Blues chiefs wanting to land ‘at least two, preferably three high-level signings’ for new manager Xabi Alonso, Palmer could follow Enzo Fernandez out of Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea valued Palmer at a whopping £150m last summer when there was tentative talk about a move to United.

But ‘£80m would be a starting point for negotiations to buy him’, the update claims.

United will have been immediately put off by Chelsea’s £150m demands last year. But an £80m price tag could see them return to the negotiating table.

In April, Palmer laughed off talk of a return to Manchester, insisting he is happy and settled in London. However, the fact Chelsea have dropped out of European competition altogether could change things.

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Man Utd on the rise as Chelsea flounder

While Chelsea have seriously regressed this term, United appear to be on the up under Carrick, who has now earned the head coach role permanently.

We revealed in January that Palmer is open to discussing a sensational transfer to Old Trafford as he has genuine doubts about his long-term Chelsea future.

Sources confirmed to us in March that United are ‘actively exploring’ a move for the 24-year-old, having identified him as Bruno Fernandes’ successor in the long run.

Although, it is important to note that Chelsea issued a firm ‘not for sale’ stance over Palmer on March 31, despite being made aware of his ‘frustrations’.

Our sources have not yet been able to verify whether Chelsea would actually consider an £80m offer for Palmer.

Morgan Rogers is another No 10 under consideration at United, and he is an enticing prospect given his ability to play out wide on the left.

In terms of central midfield targets, United are plotting an imminent offer for one of their favoured options.