£40m Man Utd winger move hijacked by Chelsea as talks held

Chelsea are rivalling Manchester United in the race for West Ham United star Crysencio Summerville, according to a Blues insider.

After a disappointing season at club level with West Ham, Summerville reignited his reputation as a top winger by starring for the Netherlands at the World Cup. He managed two goals and two assists in four matches before the Netherlands were surprisingly knocked out by Morocco in the round of 32.

The tournament ended painfully for Summerville as he had his penalty saved by goalkeeper Bono before Ismael Saibari fired Morocco through to the next round.

Summerville remains on West Ham’s books, though that is unlikely to be the case for long. He is set to be snapped up by a Premier League club following the Irons’ relegation to the Championship.

Sky Sports revealed on July 1 that the Dutchman has become a ‘top’ and ‘leading’ target for Man Utd as they search for a new left winger.

Man Utd are prioritising a move for Summerville over other options such as Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa), Iliman Ndiaye (Everton) and Matias Fernandez-Pardo (Lille) as he boasts good top-flight experience without costing a huge fee.

However, Chelsea reporter Simon Phillips claims there are ‘developing talks’ at Stamford Bridge as the Blues begin to hijack United’s move.

There are doubts over whether new Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso will use former United winger Alejandro Garnacho, and Summerville has been identified as a potential replacement for the Argentina international.

Jarrod Bowen is another top West Ham star Chelsea could move for as they look to capitalise on the Hammers’ relegation.

We revealed on Saturday that West Ham valued Summerville at £70m before dropping down to the second tier. Our sources state that the 24-year-old has a relegation clause in his contract that means he could now be signed for as low as £40m.

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Crysencio Summerville prefers Man Utd to Chelsea

That represents great potential value considering Villa want £100-130m for Rogers and Everton want at least £70m for Ndiaye.

United could still hold the advantage over Chelsea, should both clubs submit offers for Summerville. It emerged over the weekend that he only wants to join United this summer, despite interest from elsewhere.

Fabrizio Romano has stated that United bidding for Summerville will depend on what happens with Marcus Rashford.

The Englishman is open to returning to Carrington after Barcelona’s £26m purchase clause expired.

Rashford could be reintegrated into Michael Carrick’s squad, though he stills dreams of returning to the Camp Nou.

If Rashford gets that wish, then United will likely step up their interest in Summerville.

Meanwhile, we can reveal that Chelsea are holding talks to sign a Germany U21 starlet before United and Paris Saint-Germain.