Man Utd plot stunning Tottenham raid as enquiry launched for Real Madrid star

Manchester United are considering moving for a standout Tottenham Hotspur star, according to a report, while they have also made a new approach for a Real Madrid midfielder.

Andrey Santos, Youri Tielemans, Karl Darlow and Tynan Thompson have all joined Man Utd so far this summer, and there are expected to be more new arrivals before the transfer window closes. United are prioritising the capture of a third midfielder, and they would also like to bring in a left winger, left-back and centre-half if finances allow.

Djed Spence’s impressive versatility could see him move to Old Trafford and bolster Michael Carrick’s full-back ranks, it has been claimed…

Man Utd keen on Djed Spence

Spence has become a new target for United after emerging as one of England’s best players during their run to the World Cup semi-finals, Football Insider report.

‘Spence has emerged onto United’s radar over the last few weeks after impressing at the World Cup with England,’ they write.

‘He was a surprise inclusion in Thomas Tuchel’s squad as some big names were left at home, but proved why he was picked with several key performances.

‘Man United are weighing up a move for Spence after Carrick was impressed with his World Cup performances.’

The report includes quotes from Gary Neville, who has praised Spence for his ‘aggressive’ defending and ‘tenacity’.

Spence, who can operate as either a left-back or right-back, is valued at £40m by Spurs. Inter Milan have walked away from talks for the 25-year-old after failing to get close to his price tag.

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New Tchouameni approach

United have restarted their pursuit of Real Madrid’s Aurelien Tchouameni by making a new ‘enquiry’ into his situation, according to The Sun’s Samuel Luckhurst.

Tchouameni has reportedly agreed a new contract with Madrid, though United believe they can still strike a deal worth £70m for him.

Luckhurst suggests Madrid could consider selling the Frenchman to make room for Manchester City’s Rodri, as links with the World Cup winner have intensified of late.

United have opened talks with fellow midfielder Manu Kone of Roma, but Tchouameni would likely be their dream signing.

Transfer miss confirmed

Crysencio Summerville had been on United’s shortlist of possible additions at left wing, though they have missed out on him.

Fabrizio Romano has given Summerville’s transfer from West Ham to Saudi club Al-Hilal his ‘here we go’ confirmation.

Al-Hilal have reached a ‘verbal agreement’ with West Ham worth £55m plus £10m in potential add-ons, and the Dutch attacker has now given the transfer his ‘green light’.

Romano states that it has been a ‘crazy’ 48 hours as Roma ‘tried until the end’, but Summerville is set to chase the money by heading to Al-Hilal instead.