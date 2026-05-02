Manchester United hold surprise interest in former Aston Villa star Donyell Malen, and his new club could double their money on him, according to fresh speculation.

Malen joined Villa from Borussia Dortmund in a £22.5million deal in January 2025. He went on to score 10 times in 46 matches for the Villans.

The centre-forward’s influence on Unai Emery’s side increased during his second season at Villa Park, and he established himself as an impactful player. However, Villa allowed Malen to join Roma in January to help comply with financial regulations.

Roma signed Malen on an initial loan that will become permanent if certain conditions are met. Roma fully expect to snare the 27-year-old permanently, though a swift return to England is already being touted.

Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport claim Malen’s ‘sensational’ form at Roma has resulted in ‘big clubs following him’.

He has been on fire for his new club, registering 12 goals in just 16 appearances.

Malen has been described as ‘the face of the new project’ at Roma, though Premier League clubs are ‘getting excited’ about a possible deal. The Dutchman has appeared on the ‘radars’ of Man Utd, Chelsea and Newcastle United, while Barcelona are tracking him.

Roma are due to pay €25m (£21.5m) to sign Malen permanently, but the report predicts he could move again this summer if a €50m (£43m) bid comes in.

The fact Man Utd are supposedly keen on Malen is interesting as Roma chose the player over Joshua Zirkzee in January.

With Zirkzee aiming to return to Italy this summer, Malen might replace his Dutch compatriot at Old Trafford.

While Malen’s form will have impressed multiple clubs across Europe, a transfer to United would be surprising.

He has only recently left the Premier League for Serie A, and is enjoying his new adventure in the Italian capital.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

More likely Man Utd targets named

United are more likely to open talks for Brentford’s Igor Thiago or Dusan Vlahovic of Juventus.

Thiago has hit 22 goals in 35 Premier League games so far this term. United capturing the Brazilian would see them repeat the transfer of Bryan Mbeumo, who arrived from Brentford last summer in a £71m deal.

Vlahovic, meanwhile, is gearing up to leave Juventus on a free transfer as his contract expires this summer.

United must also decide whether to stick with interim boss Michael Carrick or land a new head coach. The job is reportedly ‘Carrick’s to lose’, though a new target has been named.