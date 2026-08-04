Man Utd told sensational Chelsea raid will make them ‘title challengers’

Manchester United signing Enzo Fernandez from Chelsea would take them a big step closer to winning their first Premier League title since 2013, according to a former England striker.

Michael Carrick steered Man Utd to third in the table last season after replacing Ruben Amorim as head coach in January. The former midfielder initially took over on an interim basis before earning the job full-time.

Under Carrick, United finally appear to be heading in the right direction. He has benefitted from a new-look attack signed last summer, which includes Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo.

INEOS have turned their attention to United’s midfield this summer, capturing Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans. They are still searching for a third midfielder to sign, with possible options including Carlos Baleba (Brighton) and Manu Kone (Roma).

But Emile Heskey has suggested United go in an entirely different direction by swooping for Chelsea’s Fernandez.

“Midfield is an area that Manchester United can definitely improve, and Enzo Fernandez would help,” he said (via Metro).

“With Casemiro leaving earlier in the summer, they need to replace that presence. He had a very good end to the season and will be missed.

“I think Enzo Fernandez could be the one to come in and replace him. And if they get him, I can see them as title challengers.

“They’ve always had the players, Manchester United, but the systems played by previous managers haven’t always suited them.

“If they get the system right, there’s no reason they shouldn’t be challenging Man City, Arsenal and Liverpool for the title.”

£120m Fernandez linked with Man City, Real Madrid

Chelsea have given the Argentine a £120million price tag amid speculation he could leave Stamford Bridge this summer.

Fernandez made headlines in March when he talked up a potential move to Real Madrid by saying the Spanish capital reminds him of Buenos Aires.

We revealed last week that United’s rivals City are weighing up a huge potential move for Fernandez, having identified him as a possible replacement for Rodri.

Fernandez would ideally like to join Madrid, but Jose Mourinho’s side are prioritising talks for Rodri at this stage.

Meanwhile, Lewis Hall’s prospective move from Newcastle to Man Utd has cleared an obstacle.