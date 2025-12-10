Arsenal could have to sell a star of the future such as Ethan Nwaneri and Manchester United are plotting a sensational move for the attacking midfielder, it has been claimed.

Nwaneri is the youngest player in Premier League history, having made his debut aged just 15 years and 181 days. He is one of the best young players produced by the Arsenal academy in years, which prompted Mikel Arteta to promote him to the first team early.

Nwaneri, who can play in the No 10 role or out on the right flank, finished last season with nine goals and two assists from 37 appearances.

However, his game time has dropped this term, and he has been left on the bench in each of Arsenal’s last three Premier League matches.

This has led to speculation about a shock move away from Emirates Stadium. According to a team of ‘five elite reporters’ endorsed by David Ornstein, Arsenal need to sell a ‘valuable player’ in January to ease concerns over Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR), and Nwaneri has emerged as a surprise option.

Man Utd are ‘circling like sharks’ for Nwaneri, spying an opportunity to land one of the best young players in Europe.

Ruben Amorim is described as a huge fan of the playmaker, and he ‘would love’ to coach him at United.

Nwaneri is supposedly ‘fed up’ with warming the bench at Arsenal and is open to a transfer to stop his career from ‘stalling’.

The report suggests this bombshell transfer could be ‘one of the most controversial deals’ in the history of the English game, with comparisons already drawn to Robin van Persie’s move.

READ NEXT ‼️ Man Utd sale that’ll anger Ruben Amorim ‘99% done’ after talks ‘accelerate’

Man Utd follow Chelsea in watching Ethan Nwaneri

This is not the first time Nwaneri has been linked with one of Arsenal’s rivals. It emerged in July that Chelsea hold interest in the 18-year-old, and the Blues were keeping an eye on his contract talks at the time.

Arsenal managed to tie him down to a new deal in August, though that did not stop talk about a possible departure. It was claimed on November 19 that he is at a ‘crossroads’ in his career and that Arsenal are warming to the idea of a loan exit.

It would be a terrible transfer mistake if Arsenal let Nwaneri leave, as he has world-class potential. And Ornstein cooled such speculation on November 28, insisting there will be more opportunities for minutes for him as the season goes on.

It is understandable United are expressing interest in a stunning deal for Nwaneri, but it is hard to see such a transfer actually taking place in 2026.

United in for Brazilian goalscorer; Arsenal target ready to move

Meanwhile, we can confirm United have been impressed by a Brazilian striker sensation, though City are ahead of them in the chase.

Elsewhere, Arsenal and Chelsea are on red alert as a £70m target is gearing up to leave his current club in 2026.

Plus, the Gunners have been handed good news as they spy another transfer hijack on Tottenham Hotspur.