Manchester United are in a good position to land Borussia Dortmund star Felix Nmecha despite rival interest from Liverpool and Manchester City, according to a report, while the midfielder has even been billed as the ‘next Jude Bellingham’.

Man Utd made a strong play to sign Bellingham from Birmingham City in summer 2020, bringing him to Carrington and letting him meet club legends such as Bryan Robson and Eric Cantona. However, Bellingham rejected the chance to move to Old Trafford, ultimately joining Dortmund to prioritise his development.

The decision worked wonders for the England ace, who subsequently signed for Real Madrid in the summer of 2023 for an initial €103million plus €31m in add-ons.

United were hugely disappointed by the initial transfer miss, but they are finally overhauling their midfield ranks this summer. A £35m agreement has been struck for Atalanta’s Ederson, and INEOS could get their own Bellingham in the coming weeks – Germany internatinal Nmecha.

United have lost out of Mateus Fernandes to Tottenham Hotspur, and they see Nmecha as an excellent alternative.

As per German newspaper Bild, there is a Premier League ‘poker game’ ongoing for Nmecha, as Man Utd, City and Newcastle United are all vying for his services.

A separate report from Bild claims Liverpool are interested in the player and monitoring his situation, too.

Liverpool need to sign a new midfielder this summer amid uncertainty over the futures of Curtis Jones and Alexis Mac Allister.

Newcastle could make a ‘concrete move’ for Nmecha, but Man Utd and City are ‘in pole position’ to land him.

It emerged on Monday that Nmecha would rather join Man Utd or City than Newcastle as he wants Champions League football.

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Man Utd gunning to sign Felix Nmecha

Recent reports in the German media have claimed Dortmund want a colossal €120m (£103m) to sell the 25-year-old, but we confirmed on Sunday that he is actually available for less than €100m (£86m).

Sport Witness have described Nmecha as the ‘next Jude Bellingham’ due to the huge money he looks set to make BVB.

We revealed over the weekend that Man Utd and Chelsea are showing the strongest interest in a deal for Nmecha.

The Athletic have followed up on our reporting by stating that Michael Carrick’s side have made an enquiry over the player’s availability.

We understand Newcastle have backed away from talks as they are concerned about the rising costs involved.

Man Utd see Bournemouth’s Alex Scott as another alternative to Fernandes. Once again, however, the move will be difficult, as our sources state that Bournemouth are holding firm.

Meanwhile, Sky Sports claim a £50m ace is now United’s top winger target.