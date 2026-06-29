£103m star rejects Newcastle for Man Utd as ‘close contact’ revealed

Germany World Cup star Felix Nmecha has picked Manchester United over Newcastle United ahead of a potential €120million (£103.5m) switch to the Premier League this summer, a report has claimed, though TEAMtalk has received different information on the central midfielder.

Nmecha has history in England, having developed in the Manchester City academy. He went on to make three first-team appearances before joining Wolfsburg on a free transfer in July 2021. Nmecha took the next step in his career two years later, signing for Borussia Dortmund in a €30m deal.

The 25-year-old is shining at the World Cup, having managed one goal and two assists and put in a series of dominant yet classy performances to help Germany advance from Group E.

Nmecha’s great displays on the World Cup stage could earn him a major transfer back to England this summer.

According to German newspaper Bild (as cited by Sport Witness), Nmecha is prepared to reject Newcastle in favour of a move to Man Utd this summer.

Manchester City have entered the race for the player too, and he may also consider a return to the Etihad.

Nmecha wants to continue starring in the Champions League when he leaves Dortmund, which is something Newcastle cannot offer after they fell down to 12th in the Premier League last season.

Man Utd are once again emerging as a seriously attractive destination after Michael Carrick steered them back into the Champions League.

City, meanwhile, are clearly in a period of transition following Pep Guardiola’s exit, but they could still offer players such as Nmecha regular silverware.

Sky Germany reported last week that United director of recruitment Christopher Vivell is in ‘close contact’ with Nmecha’s camp as he looks to help the Red Devils win the transfer pursuit.

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Man Utd target actually available for under £86m

Bild add that Dortmund value Nmecha at an astronomical €120m. However, it is important to note that we have received different information over the player’s future.

We revealed on Sunday that Dortmund actually rate Nmecha at closer to €100m (£86m). BVB also understand they will have to sell for less than that figure if they want to cash in.

Sources have told us that Newcastle have backed away from a potential deal, rather than Nmecha picking Man Utd or City instead of them.

Newcastle are wary of Nmecha’s hefty price tag and are resultantly considering other options.

We understand Man Utd and Chelsea are the clubs currently showing the strongest interest in the 11-cap international.

Meanwhile, Man Utd have opened ‘formal talks’ over an alternative to Nmecha.