Man Utd, Fulham converge on Bayern Munich star who’s up for sale

Bayern Munich are open to selling midfielder Joao Palhinha, with sources informing TEAMtalk they will consider offers worth around £25million (€30m / $34m) amid interest from Manchester United and Fulham.

The 29-year-old joined Bayern from Fulham for £46m in July 2024 but has struggled to cement a regular starting spot under Vincent Kompany, prompting speculation about his future. Limited by injuries and fierce competition in Bayern’s midfield, Palhinha’s lacklustre stint in Bavaria has led to the club’s willingness to listen to proposals.

The German giants are prepared to part ways with the 29-year-old and Fulham are keen on a reunion. The Cottagers, where Palhinha excelled during his two Premier League seasons, maintain a strong relationship with the player.

Known for leading the league in tackles during his time at Craven Cottage, Palhinha’s tenacity and work rate made him a fan favourite.

TEAMtalk understands Fulham’s interest is genuine, but their ability to meet Bayern’s £25m valuation could hinge on financial flexibility in the transfer window. Fulham are aware of Palhinha’s injury issues too and this is also making them pause on an official move.

A return to London would likely appeal to Palhinha, who previously expressed gratitude for his time at Fulham.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Man Utd are also interested in landing Palhinha. The Red Devils, seeking to bolster their midfield under new management, view Palhinha as a cost-effective option to add steel and experience.

United’s interest dates back to 2023, when they were linked alongside Bayern and Barcelona, though financial constraints and managerial uncertainty previously stalled a move.

With Bayern’s reduced asking price, United could see an opportunity to secure a proven Premier League performer at a bargain price. However, their focus is on other targets at this stage, most notably Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo.

Palhinha has publicly stated his desire to honour his Bayern contract before eventually returning to Portugal, which may complicate negotiations over a return to England.

Man Utd, Fulham tracking Joao Palhinha

Nevertheless, Fulham and United will both be closely monitoring developments this summer, with Bayern’s openness to a £25m deal potentially sparking a competitive race for the star’s signature.

United were linked with a move for the Portuguese in April and TEAMtalk can now confirm that director of football Jason Wilcox is interested.

On May 7, a former Bayern and Liverpool player explained why Palhinha could be a transformative signing for Ruben Amorim’s side.

For Fulham, selling Andreas Pereira could give them extra funds to get close to Palhinha’s price tag.

TEAMtalk revealed on Friday morning that the Brazilian is wanted by Palmeiras, Marseille and clubs in Saudi Arabia, with Fulham resigned to his departure.

United will be keeping a close eye on the situation as they have a sell-on clause for Pereira after selling him to Fulham in July 2022.

