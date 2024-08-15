Man Utd given chance to sign elite Italy star as Liverpool battle ignites

Man Utd and Liverpool have both been linked with an Italy star

Manchester United and Liverpool have both been given the stunning opportunity to bring Marco Verratti to the Premier League, according to reports.

Verratti was on Paris Saint-Germain’s books between July 2012 and September 2023 following an initial €12million move from Italian side Pescara. The midfielder went on to enjoy huge success in the French capital, helping PSG win nine Ligue 1 titles, six French cups, six French league cups and the French super cup on a further nine occasions.

He was a key part of the team which reached the 2020 Champions League final, though that was the main trophy that eluded Verratti and PSG as they lost to Bayern Munich.

Verratti joined the growing number of players heading to the Middle East last summer by signing for Al-Arabi. But the top-quality star is not playing against most of those players in Saudi Arabia, as Al-Arabi actually compete in the Qatari top flight.

So far, Verratti has made 22 appearances for Al-Arabi, while his contract there runs until June 2025.

However, rumours are already starting to circulate about a return to the elite level in Europe for the 31-year-old. As per journalist Graeme Bailey, and as included in Thursday’s Euro Paper Talk, Man Utd and Liverpool have both been ‘offered’ the chance to sign Verratti by intermediaries.

These intermediaries have learned that Verratti may be available for transfer this summer as he is in the final year of his contract.

Man Utd and Liverpool could now battle for the statement capture of the Italy ace, though Manchester City and Arsenal are also named among his potential suitors.

Verratti has yet to make a final decision on whether he wants to stay with Al-Arabi or re-join a top club in Europe. But Verratti will surely be tempted by the opportunity to star in the Premier League, a competition he has never featured in before.

Liverpool are supposedly eyeing both Verratti and Real Madrid forward Rodrygo as part of a daring double swoop, but Man Utd look set to provide them with competition for the former.

Just like Liverpool, Man Utd are firmly in the market for midfield reinforcements as they look to move on from Casemiro. Scott McTominay might follow Sofyan Amrabat out of Old Trafford, too.

The Red Devils have earmarked Manuel Ugarte, Sander Berge and Youssouf Fofana as potential solutions to their midfield woes. Man Utd appear to be making progress on a deal for PSG’s Ugarte, though he has proven tricky to sign so far.

Burnley’s asking price for Berge, upwards of £30m, has been prohibitive to that deal, while Fofana is instead poised to join AC Milan.

There may soon be a blockbuster battle for Verratti’s services, should Man Utd and Liverpool decide to take up this great opportunity to land him.

